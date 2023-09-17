Video
Sunday, 17 September, 2023, 2:30 PM
Premier Bank, Mastercard jointly launch travel business prepaid card

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Premier Bank, Mastercard jointly launch travel business prepaid card

Premier Bank, Mastercard jointly launch travel business prepaid card

The Premier Bank Ltd together with Mastercard launched a first of its kind travel business prepaid card for Travel Agents on Saturday.

M. Imran Iqbal, Director of The Premier Bank Limited and Chairman of Risk Management Committee of the Bank, Jamal G. Ahmed, Director of the Bank and M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank along with Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager for Mastercard Bangladesh officially launched the new Premier Bank Travel Business Prepaid Card at a sombre ceremony held at the Banks Head Office Iqbal Centre, says a press release.

Syed Nowsher Ali,  Shamsuddin Chowdhury and Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Additional Managing Directors (AMD) of Premier Bank; Sayed Abul Hashem FCA, FCMA - DMD and CFO; Md Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and PR of the bank;  Sohel Alim, Director of Mastercard Bangladesh;  HBM Shoave Rahman, Managing Director, Air Concern International Ltd;  ShiblulAzamKoreshi, President of Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) and  S.N. Manzur Murshed (Mahbub), President of Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) along with owners of top travel agencies of the country also attended the ceremony.

The Travel Business Prepaid Card will offer special benefits including seamless visa fee payments not requiring any endorsement that affects personal travel quotas, no expense limit for single transactions and zero annual fees while experiencing the fastest and most secure e-commerce transactions in both domestic and global e-commerce platforms.



