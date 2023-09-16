Video
Journos' objections addressed, changes made in newly-passed CSA: Anis

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent


Law Minister Anisul Huq on Friday said radical changes have been made in those sections in the newly passed Cyber Security Act, which journalists have objected.

The Minister also said there is no scope to arrest without a warrant under the Cyber Security Act.  Only in four causes, the members of law enforcing agencies can arrest offenders without a warrant. But, the newly enacted CSA is being misinterpreted.
The Law Minister came up with the comments in response to a query from journalists at Akhaura in Brahmanbaria on Friday.

Under the Cyber Security Act, the technical offence is 14 years for hacking or if someone destroys anything inside the computer.

However, the provisions of the Digital Security Act that the journalist community had objected to have been radically changed, he said.

The Cyber Security Bill 2023 was passed in parliament on Wednesday, repealing the controversial Digital Security Act and keeping offences under four of its sections non-bailable.

It is proposed to replace the much-talked-about Digital Security Act, in which offences under 14 sections are non-bailable.

As per the bill, officers of the rank of police inspector are empowered to search and arrest anyone without any warrant.

The Minister visited Akhaura to attend the extended meeting of South Union Awami League. The Law Minister was responding to reporters' questions about the various reactions to the Cyber Security Act passed by Parliament on Thursday.

In his speech at the extended meeting organized by the South Union Awami League, the Law Minister asked for votes for the boat brand in favour of Sheikh Hasina.

The Law Minister also said the election would be held in the last week of December or the first week of January.
Chairman of Akhaura Upazila Parishad. Abul Kasem Bhuiyan, Upazila Mayor Takzil Khalifa Kajal, Upazila Awami League leaders Mohammad Ali, Monir Hossain Babul, Salim Bhuiyan, South Union Chairman Jalal Hossain and others were present at the extended meeting.



