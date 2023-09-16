Video
Death toll from dengue rises to 790 with 12 more deaths in 24hr

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Twelve more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 790 this year.

During the period, 2,129 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 843 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, DGHS said.

A total of 9,891 dengue patients, including 4,016 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 161,964 dengue cases, 151,283 recoveries this year.

This month, the Aedes mosquito-borne Dengue has claimed the lives of 197 people across the country. A total of 38,156 cases were also reported during the same period, DGHS added.    �UNB



