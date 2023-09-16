Death toll from dengue rises to 790 with 12 more deaths in 24hr







During the period, 2,129 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Of the new patients, 843 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, DGHS said.

A total of 9,891 dengue patients, including 4,016 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 161,964 dengue cases, 151,283 recoveries this year.



This month, the Aedes mosquito-borne Dengue has claimed the lives of 197 people across the country. A total of 38,156 cases were also reported during the same period, DGHS added. �UNB



