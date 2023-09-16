

Be vigilant so that none can destroy victory story of Liberation War in future: PM



She made the call while inaugurating a special arts exhibition titled, A Retrospective 1973-2023 arranged with the selected paintings of Independence Award-winning and internationally-acclaimed artist valiant freedom fighter Shahabuddin Ahmed at the Bangladesh National Museum in the capital.



Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the ruling Awami League (AL), said, "An art painted by artist can be understood with the heart, the art inspires patriotism immediately and a consciousness is awakened. The spirit of the great Liberation War is very important for us. In that spirit, the people of Bangladesh will wake up and build the country on the ideals of the great Liberation War."

"So, I urge everyone to be vigilant so that no one can distort the victory story of our Liberation War in the future," she added.



Sheikh Hasina said, "The strength of art and culture is very strong. After the assassination of the Father of the Nation on August 15, 1975, the spirit of independence and the ideals of the liberation war were all erased. We politicians could bring democracy back to the country through politics and ensure people's right to vote as our poets, artists and writers had retained that spirit through their writings and works."



The Prime Minister said, "We took steps to build Bangladesh in the spirit of the Liberation War and today that spirit has started to return in our young society, this is the biggest achievement."



Praising artist Shahabuddin Ahmed, Sheikh Hasina said that seeing his artworks it seems that he is still in the Liberation War as a fighter. And it is the reality that we the pro-independent people are still fighting against all evil forces of anti-liberation and communal. We are in the war of building the country as Bangabandhu dreamed, she added.



About Shahbuddin, Sheikh Hasina said, "Though he lives in Paris but his heart is in Bangladesh."



The Prime Minister wished the month-long exhibition a success and said, "Shahabuddin was a freedom fighter and it seems he is still a freedom fighter as his artworks are reflecting the thought and spirit of the Liberation War, which inspires me more."



Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana was present in the inaugural ceremony presided over by State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid.



Some 140 selected artworks painted by Shahabuddin Ahmed are being displayed in the month-long solo arts exhibition at Nalini Kanta Bhattasali Gallery of National Museum.



The Prime Minister opened the retrospective by cutting a ribbon and visited the arts exhibition.



In the function, the Prime Minister also unveiled the cover of a book titled 'Shahabuddin, A Retrospective 1973-2023.'



President of the Board of Trustees of Bangladesh National Museum Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, Painter Shahabuddin Ahmed, French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy, Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed and Director General of Bangladesh National Museum Md Kamruzzaman spoke on the occasion.



Artist Shahabuddin Ahmed commemorated the Liberation War and Bangabandhu in his speech.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday urged everyone to be vigilant so that no one can distort the victory story of the Liberation War in the future and we are still in a war.She made the call while inaugurating a special arts exhibition titled, A Retrospective 1973-2023 arranged with the selected paintings of Independence Award-winning and internationally-acclaimed artist valiant freedom fighter Shahabuddin Ahmed at the Bangladesh National Museum in the capital.Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the ruling Awami League (AL), said, "An art painted by artist can be understood with the heart, the art inspires patriotism immediately and a consciousness is awakened. The spirit of the great Liberation War is very important for us. In that spirit, the people of Bangladesh will wake up and build the country on the ideals of the great Liberation War.""So, I urge everyone to be vigilant so that no one can distort the victory story of our Liberation War in the future," she added.Sheikh Hasina said, "The strength of art and culture is very strong. After the assassination of the Father of the Nation on August 15, 1975, the spirit of independence and the ideals of the liberation war were all erased. We politicians could bring democracy back to the country through politics and ensure people's right to vote as our poets, artists and writers had retained that spirit through their writings and works."The Prime Minister said, "We took steps to build Bangladesh in the spirit of the Liberation War and today that spirit has started to return in our young society, this is the biggest achievement."Praising artist Shahabuddin Ahmed, Sheikh Hasina said that seeing his artworks it seems that he is still in the Liberation War as a fighter. And it is the reality that we the pro-independent people are still fighting against all evil forces of anti-liberation and communal. We are in the war of building the country as Bangabandhu dreamed, she added.About Shahbuddin, Sheikh Hasina said, "Though he lives in Paris but his heart is in Bangladesh."The Prime Minister wished the month-long exhibition a success and said, "Shahabuddin was a freedom fighter and it seems he is still a freedom fighter as his artworks are reflecting the thought and spirit of the Liberation War, which inspires me more."Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana was present in the inaugural ceremony presided over by State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid.Some 140 selected artworks painted by Shahabuddin Ahmed are being displayed in the month-long solo arts exhibition at Nalini Kanta Bhattasali Gallery of National Museum.The Prime Minister opened the retrospective by cutting a ribbon and visited the arts exhibition.In the function, the Prime Minister also unveiled the cover of a book titled 'Shahabuddin, A Retrospective 1973-2023.'President of the Board of Trustees of Bangladesh National Museum Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, Painter Shahabuddin Ahmed, French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy, Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed and Director General of Bangladesh National Museum Md Kamruzzaman spoke on the occasion.Artist Shahabuddin Ahmed commemorated the Liberation War and Bangabandhu in his speech.