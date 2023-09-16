Video
Siddiqur Rahman gets AL nomination for Natore-4 bypoll

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Staff Correspondent

Natore district Awami League (AL) Health and Population Affairs Secretary and Gurdaspur Upazila Chairman Md Siddiqur Rahman Patwari Awami got AL nomination for the by-election in Natore-4 (Baraigram-Gurdaspur) constituency.

The ruling party has given nomination to Siddiqur Rahman at a meeting of the AL's Parliamentary Nomination Board at the Prime Minister's official residence Ganabhaban on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by AL's Parliamentary Nomination Board President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, 17 leaders bought nomination forms seeking party nominations for Natore-4 by-elections.

The by-election schedule was announced here as the seat fell vacant due to the death of the district AL President, veteran politician Prof Abdul Quddus, MP.



