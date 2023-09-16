

Tigers beat India in breathtaking match



India presumably made massive changes in the playing eleven to rest their key players before the final. ViratKohli, HardikPandiya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj and JaspritBumrah were given rest to place in Suryakumar Yadav, uncapped Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna. Bangladesh also brought five changes in the playing eleven.



AnamulHaqueBijoy's inclusion was obvious in place of Mushfiqur Rahim, who opted away from the match for personal reasons. Naim Sheikh was replaced by TanzidTamim, while Bangladesh given rest to all three frontline pacers Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud. Sheikh Mahedi, TanzimSakib and Mustafizur Rahman came in.

However, Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first. Shakib Al Hasan led side continued poor start as they came up with the 3rd new opening pair in the event combining Liton Das and Tmim Jr. Liton departed for a duck while Tamim cut down on unlucky thirteen. Bijoy failed to grip the chance to play under the national flag again, who came to bat at three and got out on four. MehidyMiraz was sent at five, in place of Mushfiq, departed on 13 as Bangladesh had been in serious trouble losing four wickets to manage 59 runs.



The 101-run 5th wicket stand between Shakib and TawhidHridoy changed the scenario. Shakib missed his 10th ODI ton for 20 runs.



He faced 85 deliveries with six boundaries and three over boundaries. ShamimPatowari returned to the dugout just after opening the account. But Hridoy picked-up his 5th ODI fifty before his dismissal on 54 off 81 with five fours and two sixes.



Bangladesh late-order conversely, had been outstanding with the bat to post a decent total on the board. Nasum Ahmed played his career best 44-run knock off 45 balls, who sent the balls to the fence for six times and to the crowd for once. Sheikh Mahedi and TanzimSakib remained unbeaten on 25 and 14 runs respectively as Bangladesh got a fightable 265-run total losing eight wickets.



Shardulhauled three wickets while Shami got two for India as Prasidh,Axar Patel and RavindraJadeja shared the rest among them.



In reply, Bangladesh debutant Sakib Jr got a dreamy start to prey Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in the very first over as India got a shaky start in chasing 266-run target. Sakib stroke again in his second over to send Indian debutant TilakVerma to the dugout. Verma managed five runs.



Indian opener Shubman Gill had been sublimed on the one side and watching the collapse of wickets from the other end. The stalwart hit his 5th ODI ton before departing on 121 off 133 with eight boundaries and five over boundaries. Axar Patel's cameo of 42 off 34 took India very close but failed to seal the victory as India were bowled out for 259 runs in the penultimate delivery of the game.



Mustafizur Rahman notched three wickets while Sakib and Mahedi shared two wickets apiece. Besides, Nasum and Shakib shared the rest between them.



India will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the event on September 17.



Bangladesh end their journey to the Asia Cup 2023 on Friday beating India by six runs in the last Super-4 match of the event at R Premadasa Stadium inSri Lanka.India presumably made massive changes in the playing eleven to rest their key players before the final. ViratKohli, HardikPandiya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj and JaspritBumrah were given rest to place in Suryakumar Yadav, uncapped Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna. Bangladesh also brought five changes in the playing eleven.AnamulHaqueBijoy's inclusion was obvious in place of Mushfiqur Rahim, who opted away from the match for personal reasons. Naim Sheikh was replaced by TanzidTamim, while Bangladesh given rest to all three frontline pacers Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud. Sheikh Mahedi, TanzimSakib and Mustafizur Rahman came in.However, Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first. Shakib Al Hasan led side continued poor start as they came up with the 3rd new opening pair in the event combining Liton Das and Tmim Jr. Liton departed for a duck while Tamim cut down on unlucky thirteen. Bijoy failed to grip the chance to play under the national flag again, who came to bat at three and got out on four. MehidyMiraz was sent at five, in place of Mushfiq, departed on 13 as Bangladesh had been in serious trouble losing four wickets to manage 59 runs.The 101-run 5th wicket stand between Shakib and TawhidHridoy changed the scenario. Shakib missed his 10th ODI ton for 20 runs.He faced 85 deliveries with six boundaries and three over boundaries. ShamimPatowari returned to the dugout just after opening the account. But Hridoy picked-up his 5th ODI fifty before his dismissal on 54 off 81 with five fours and two sixes.Bangladesh late-order conversely, had been outstanding with the bat to post a decent total on the board. Nasum Ahmed played his career best 44-run knock off 45 balls, who sent the balls to the fence for six times and to the crowd for once. Sheikh Mahedi and TanzimSakib remained unbeaten on 25 and 14 runs respectively as Bangladesh got a fightable 265-run total losing eight wickets.Shardulhauled three wickets while Shami got two for India as Prasidh,Axar Patel and RavindraJadeja shared the rest among them.In reply, Bangladesh debutant Sakib Jr got a dreamy start to prey Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in the very first over as India got a shaky start in chasing 266-run target. Sakib stroke again in his second over to send Indian debutant TilakVerma to the dugout. Verma managed five runs.Indian opener Shubman Gill had been sublimed on the one side and watching the collapse of wickets from the other end. The stalwart hit his 5th ODI ton before departing on 121 off 133 with eight boundaries and five over boundaries. Axar Patel's cameo of 42 off 34 took India very close but failed to seal the victory as India were bowled out for 259 runs in the penultimate delivery of the game.Mustafizur Rahman notched three wickets while Sakib and Mahedi shared two wickets apiece. Besides, Nasum and Shakib shared the rest between them.India will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the event on September 17.