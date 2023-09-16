Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Sept 28







The decision was taken at the National Moon Sighting Committee's meeting held at the Islamic Foundation (IF) Conference Room at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque this evening with Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar in the chair, said a press release.



The meeting informed that as the moon of Rabiul Awal of 1445 Hijri was not sighted in the sky of Bangladesh today, the holy month of Rabiul Awal will begin on September 17 (Sunday).

On this day in 570, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Muhammad (SM) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.

The day is a public holiday. �BSS



The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, marking the anniversary of the birth and demise of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM), will be observed across the country on September 28 with due religious solemnity.The decision was taken at the National Moon Sighting Committee's meeting held at the Islamic Foundation (IF) Conference Room at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque this evening with Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar in the chair, said a press release.The meeting informed that as the moon of Rabiul Awal of 1445 Hijri was not sighted in the sky of Bangladesh today, the holy month of Rabiul Awal will begin on September 17 (Sunday).On this day in 570, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Muhammad (SM) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.The day is a public holiday. �BSS