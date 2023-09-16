Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 September, 2023, 7:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Sept 28

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, marking the anniversary of the birth and demise of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM), will be observed across the country on September 28 with due religious solemnity.

The decision was taken at the National Moon Sighting Committee's meeting held at the Islamic Foundation (IF) Conference Room at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque this evening with Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar in the chair, said a press release.

The meeting informed that as the moon of Rabiul Awal of 1445 Hijri was not sighted in the sky of Bangladesh today, the holy month of Rabiul Awal will begin on September 17 (Sunday).

On this day in 570, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Muhammad (SM) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.
The day is a public holiday.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Flooding death toll soars to 11,300 in Libya's coastal city of Derna
Earth is outside its 'safe operating space for humanity': Study
Journos' objections addressed, changes made in newly-passed CSA: Anis
Death toll from dengue rises to 790 with 12 more deaths in 24hr
Be vigilant so that none can destroy victory story of Liberation War in future: PM
EU calls on BD to foster enabling environment for civil society
Siddiqur Rahman gets AL nomination for Natore-4 bypoll
Tigers beat India in breathtaking match


Latest News
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
4 'Ansar Al Islam' operatives held in Thakurgaon, Dinajpur
Two held with Yaba pills in Natore
Bangladesh hands over humanitarian aid to disaster-affected Libya
Passage of Cyber Security Act 'unacceptable': DRU
Youth killed in Chuadanga road mishap
90 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Fakhrul demands immediate release of Odhikar's Adilur, Nasiruddin
Child drowns in Bhola pond
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Sept 28
Most Read News
Bangladeshi student killed in Canada road accident
Ayman Sadiq ties knot with Munzereen Shahid
Two Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sri Lanka reach to Final beating Pakistan by 2 wickets
Teenager killed in city bike accident
BAF MODC recruits passing out parade held
AL, BNP to hold political programmes today
CCF demands speedy implementation of mega project in Kalurghat Bridge
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
90 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft