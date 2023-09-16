Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 September, 2023, 7:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Beijing sanctions two US defence companies over Taiwan arms sales

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

BEIJING, Sept 15: Beijing sanctioned Friday two US defence companies, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, over their roles in supplying arms to Taiwan.

The United States Congress, under the Taiwan Relations Act, requires the supply of weapons to the self-governing democracy for its defence.

President Joe Biden's administration has recently announced a slew of arms sales to the island, including one that for the first time approved direct US military aid to Taiwan under an assistance programme aimed at foreign governments.

"Despite China's firm opposition, the US government is determined to provide weapons to Taiwan... seriously harming China's sovereignty and security interests, and going further and further on the wrong and dangerous road of arming Taiwan," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


EU faces human rights questions over Tunisia migration pact
Beijing sanctions two US defence companies over Taiwan arms sales
BNP's associate bodies announce road march on Sept 16-17
JS passes bill doubling security deposit in election to reserved women's seats
DSCC Councillor Monsur gets bail
BNP spreading lies about country's diplomatic achievements: Quader
510 lawyers protest foreigners' open letter favouring Yunus
DU teacher gets back academic duties


Latest News
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
4 'Ansar Al Islam' operatives held in Thakurgaon, Dinajpur
Two held with Yaba pills in Natore
Bangladesh hands over humanitarian aid to disaster-affected Libya
Passage of Cyber Security Act 'unacceptable': DRU
Youth killed in Chuadanga road mishap
90 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Fakhrul demands immediate release of Odhikar's Adilur, Nasiruddin
Child drowns in Bhola pond
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Sept 28
Most Read News
Bangladeshi student killed in Canada road accident
Ayman Sadiq ties knot with Munzereen Shahid
Two Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sri Lanka reach to Final beating Pakistan by 2 wickets
Teenager killed in city bike accident
BAF MODC recruits passing out parade held
AL, BNP to hold political programmes today
CCF demands speedy implementation of mega project in Kalurghat Bridge
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
90 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft