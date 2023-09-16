Beijing sanctions two US defence companies over Taiwan arms sales







The United States Congress, under the Taiwan Relations Act, requires the supply of weapons to the self-governing democracy for its defence.



President Joe Biden's administration has recently announced a slew of arms sales to the island, including one that for the first time approved direct US military aid to Taiwan under an assistance programme aimed at foreign governments.

"Despite China's firm opposition, the US government is determined to provide weapons to Taiwan... seriously harming China's sovereignty and security interests, and going further and further on the wrong and dangerous road of arming Taiwan," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing. �AFP

