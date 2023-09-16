Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 September, 2023, 7:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fakhrul demands instant release of Odikhar officials

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Staff Correspondent

Fakhrul demands instant release of Odikhar officials

Fakhrul demands instant release of Odikhar officials

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has demanded immediate release of rights body, Odhikar, Secretary Adilur Rahman Khan and Director Nasiruddin Elan.

Fakhrul said it at a press conference at BNP Naya Paltan central office on Friday.  

He said, BNP will announce new simultaneous programme on September 18 to press home one point demand to oust the Awami League government.

Fakhrul said, "Its already proven that people will not go to the polling station to exercise their right to vote. Leaders of Jatiya Party in Parliament also said fair elections cannot be held under this government. That is why we will announce the programme again with a one-point demand."

"The young generation of the country, who cannot vote has now announced a programme with a one-point demand. They announced youth road march in Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions. To realize people's demand BNP will announce new programme on September 18," he added.

Fakhrul said, Adilur Rahman Khan was vocal about enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killing in Bangladesh. He raised these issues internationally in the Human Rights Commission and other international organisations. That is why he has been jailed."

Adilur is not an ordinary human rights activist. He is very well known and respected as a human rights activist all over the world, Fakhrul said and added, "The BNP leader also condemned the Cyber Tribunal's verdict and sentencing them, Cyber Security Act is another black law."

"This law (Cyber Security Act) is worse than the Digital Security Act. In this law, police can arrest anyone without warrant, interrogate anyone and file a case," he added.

Fakhrul said, "Journalists will suffer more than general people. We are all in trapped, no one can speak."

He said, "The resolution in the Parliament of the European Union states that there is absolutely no human rights in Bangladesh. This (sentence) is proof of that. They said that democracy and human rights in Bangladesh are very bad and the situation is gradually worsening."

He said, "This proves that the judiciary of Bangladesh is now completely under the control of the government. Today no one is getting justice and people are being deprived of it."

Fakhrul said, "Awami League government is always trying to cheat and fool people. But they do not understand that people are not stupid and everyone understands their fraudulence."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Nobel Foundation increases cash award for 2023 prizes
Planet in ‘habitable’ zone could have rare oceans and a possible sign of life, Webb data reveals
Japan’s Kishida willing to meet N Korea’s Kim
Fakhrul demands instant release of Odikhar officials
BGMEA for collaboration to create enabling environ for responsible business practices
Throat-slit body of journo’s mother found in Tangail home
SC sends S Alam Group’s petition to full bench for hearing on Jan 8
RAB man dies in fire incident at N’ganj


Latest News
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
4 'Ansar Al Islam' operatives held in Thakurgaon, Dinajpur
Two held with Yaba pills in Natore
Bangladesh hands over humanitarian aid to disaster-affected Libya
Passage of Cyber Security Act 'unacceptable': DRU
Youth killed in Chuadanga road mishap
90 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Fakhrul demands immediate release of Odhikar's Adilur, Nasiruddin
Child drowns in Bhola pond
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Sept 28
Most Read News
Bangladeshi student killed in Canada road accident
Ayman Sadiq ties knot with Munzereen Shahid
Two Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sri Lanka reach to Final beating Pakistan by 2 wickets
Teenager killed in city bike accident
BAF MODC recruits passing out parade held
AL, BNP to hold political programmes today
CCF demands speedy implementation of mega project in Kalurghat Bridge
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
90 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft