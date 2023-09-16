

Fakhrul demands instant release of Odikhar officials



Fakhrul said it at a press conference at BNP Naya Paltan central office on Friday.



He said, BNP will announce new simultaneous programme on September 18 to press home one point demand to oust the Awami League government.

Fakhrul said, "Its already proven that people will not go to the polling station to exercise their right to vote. Leaders of Jatiya Party in Parliament also said fair elections cannot be held under this government. That is why we will announce the programme again with a one-point demand."



"The young generation of the country, who cannot vote has now announced a programme with a one-point demand. They announced youth road march in Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions. To realize people's demand BNP will announce new programme on September 18," he added.



Fakhrul said, Adilur Rahman Khan was vocal about enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killing in Bangladesh. He raised these issues internationally in the Human Rights Commission and other international organisations. That is why he has been jailed."



Adilur is not an ordinary human rights activist. He is very well known and respected as a human rights activist all over the world, Fakhrul said and added, "The BNP leader also condemned the Cyber Tribunal's verdict and sentencing them, Cyber Security Act is another black law."



"This law (Cyber Security Act) is worse than the Digital Security Act. In this law, police can arrest anyone without warrant, interrogate anyone and file a case," he added.



Fakhrul said, "Journalists will suffer more than general people. We are all in trapped, no one can speak."



He said, "The resolution in the Parliament of the European Union states that there is absolutely no human rights in Bangladesh. This (sentence) is proof of that. They said that democracy and human rights in Bangladesh are very bad and the situation is gradually worsening."



He said, "This proves that the judiciary of Bangladesh is now completely under the control of the government. Today no one is getting justice and people are being deprived of it."



Fakhrul said, "Awami League government is always trying to cheat and fool people. But they do not understand that people are not stupid and everyone understands their fraudulence."



