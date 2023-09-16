Video
BGMEA for collaboration to create enabling environ for responsible business practices

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

Faruque Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), has called for collaboration to create an enabling environment for responsible business practices.

He made the call while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on German Due Diligence Supply Chain Act in the city on Thursday, said a press release. Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) hosted the seminar.

The event brought together distinguished industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss the significance of human rights and environmental due diligence in the global business landscape. Dr. Michael Klode, Project Manager, Programme for Sustainability in the Textile and Leather Sector (STILE), GIZ gave a presentation on German Due Diligence Supply Chain Act, focusing on different aspects of the new law.

M. Maksud, President, and Dr. Md. Kamruzzaman, Senior Vice President of BGCCI also spoke at the seminar.

In his speech as the chief guest, Faruque Hassan emphasized the critical importance of addressing human rights and environmental concerns in today's interconnected global economy.

Highlighting Bangladesh's vision for sustainability, President Faruque Hassan outlined BGMEA's Sustainability Vision 2030, which includes ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions, sustainable raw material usage, groundwater usage, chemical usage, energy consumption, and deforestation.

The vision also emphasizes inclusive work practices, gender equality, and good governance, with an online data platform to monitor progress, he added. He stressed the need for learning about due diligence protocols, capacity building, and transparency to ensure future business success.

BGMEA's commitment to supporting manufacturers in adapting to new regulations was highlighted with the establishment of the 'Responsible Business Hub.' This dedicated unit, supported by GIZ, serves as an information center, providing training, awareness, and guidance on Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence.

The President also called upon stakeholders, particularly buyers, to consider the cost of compliance and collaborate to share the burden, ensuring competitiveness and fairness. He emphasized the need for uniformity among different international legislation to avoid conflicting obligations.    �BSS



