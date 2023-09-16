

Throat-slit body of journo’s mother found in Tangail home



TANGAIL, Sept 15: Police recovered the throat-slit body of an elderly woman from her home in West Bhuapur area of Bhuapur municipal area here early Friday.The deceased is Sultana Suraiya, 65, mother of The Business Standard news editor Abu Shyem Akhund and wife of Freedom Fighter Abdur Rahim Akhund. She used to live alone in their house in West Bhuapur village. Locals said neighbours and family members on Thursday night found her phone switched off and went to her house and found the light and ceiling fan switched on.They said, being suspicious, peeked into the room and found the throat-slit body lying on the floor of a room locked from outside. Abu Shyem Akhund said they had no enemies and suspected that drug addicts might have come to steal and committed the murder. He demanded exemplary punishment of those involved in the murder after investigation. Bhuapur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Ahsan Ullah said they sent the body to Tangail General Hospital for post mortem examination.He said they were going to file a case in this connection.