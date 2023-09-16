Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 September, 2023, 7:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

FM Shahin’s ‘Jashore Road’ to narrate plight of Liberation War refugees

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

Children's film 'Mike' famed director FM Shahin declared his next venture 'Jashore Road', promising to narrate the stories of estimated 10 million Bangladeshi refugees, who took shelter in India during the War of Liberation.

Based on the historic poem 'September on Jessore Road' by American poet and activist Allen Ginsberg, the new film is set to tell the agonies, sacrifices, dreams of thousands of refugees, who were fleeing the country through Jashore Road, which linked Bangladesh's Jashore with India's West Bengal's Kolkata, witness of many untold stories.

"It would be my tribute to the refugees. Even after so many years of the independence, no significant movies were made on their plight. So, I am making the movie so that the new generation can learn about the real history of the War of Liberation," Shahin said.

FM Shahin's first moview 'Mike', a government granted children film, was released on August 11, 2023, with uncut censor certificate. The film revolved around Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic March 7 speech.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


FM Shahin’s ‘Jashore Road’ to narrate plight of Liberation War refugees
Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair’ in NY on Sept 22-23
Cholera vaccination begins in Ctg Sunday
President, PM issue messages
BGB-BSF regional border conference concludes in Ctg
UNO, OC among 10 hurt in attack allegedly by illegal occupants
Speakers for modernization of logistics sector
2 schoolgirls commit suicide in Magura


Latest News
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
4 'Ansar Al Islam' operatives held in Thakurgaon, Dinajpur
Two held with Yaba pills in Natore
Bangladesh hands over humanitarian aid to disaster-affected Libya
Passage of Cyber Security Act 'unacceptable': DRU
Youth killed in Chuadanga road mishap
90 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Fakhrul demands immediate release of Odhikar's Adilur, Nasiruddin
Child drowns in Bhola pond
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Sept 28
Most Read News
Bangladeshi student killed in Canada road accident
Ayman Sadiq ties knot with Munzereen Shahid
Two Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sri Lanka reach to Final beating Pakistan by 2 wickets
Teenager killed in city bike accident
BAF MODC recruits passing out parade held
AL, BNP to hold political programmes today
CCF demands speedy implementation of mega project in Kalurghat Bridge
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
90 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft