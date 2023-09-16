Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair’ in NY on Sept 22-23







With the theme 'Exploring opportunities towards Smart Economy', Muktdhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links, in association with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, are going to organize the event at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel, said a press release.



A 16-member delegation, led by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is expected to take part at the two-day event.

The other members of the Commerce Ministry team will include Additional Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Md Abdur Rahim Khan, Director of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Mohammad Shahjalal and Director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Priti Chakraborty.



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Prime Minister's Economic Advisor Dr Mashiur Rahman, Prime Minister's Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Advisor Dr. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, former Bangladesh Bank governor Dr Atiur Rahman, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Comptroller of New York State Thomas P. DiNapoli and Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul, among others, are also expected to take part in the event.



Besides, more than 50 eminent personalities from different sectors of Bangladesh, including business, banking and journalism are participating in the show.



Renowned economists and business leaders from Bangladesh and the USA will take part in different sessions of the event.



Founder of Muktdhara New York, Biswajit Saha said that the event is designed to be a perfect amalgamation of Bangladeshi trade and culture aiming towards facilitating USA-Bangladesh bilateral trade by bringing noted delegates from the USA and Bangladesh along with business conglomerates and investors. �BSS



