Saturday, 16 September, 2023
World Ozone Day today

President, PM issue messages

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The World Ozone Day will be observed in the country today ( Saturday) as elsewhere across the world with the theme 'Montreal Protocol: fixing the ozone layer and reducing climate change'.

On the eve of the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today gave separate messages, urging all to take concerted efforts to help protect the ozone layer to save the environment.

In his message, the President lauded the recognition of the success of 36 years of the Montreal Protocol.

"...I think that the theme of this year is very time befitting," the head of the state added.

He urged everyone to be more responsible in implementing the measures taken by the government to protect the ozone layer side by side raising awareness.

 Shahabuddin added that the Montreal Protocol adopted by the United Nations in 1987 is a landmark step in protecting the ozone layer.

Over the past 36 years, the use of ozone depleting substances has been significantly reduced through the implementation of the Montreal Protocol, he said.

He said it is very important to raise awareness among people to reduce the use of CFC gas based cooling devices to protect the ozone layer.

He hoped that the observance of 'World Ozone Day' will play an effective role in raising public awareness about the importance of the ozone layer in sustaining the existence of all lives on earth.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hoped that this year's observance of 'World Ozone Day' will highlight the success of Bangladesh in implementing the Montreal Protocol.

She also expected that the observance will play an effective role in raising public awareness to protect the ozone layer and combat climate change.

The greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was very sensitive to environmental balance, she said.

After the creation of the newly independent Bangladesh, he concentrated on country-wide afforestation and creation of coastal green belts, along with other important responsibilities, she added.

"After the formation of the government in 1996 under the leadership of Awami League, we took a comprehensive plan to properly implement the Montreal Protocol," she continued.

"Since 2008, we have taken various effective steps to restore the ozone layer," she said, adding that the government has already banned the use of ozone depleting substances like HCFC, Halon, Methyl Chloroform and Methyl Bromide in the country.

In recognition of the successful implementation of the Montreal Protocol under the leadership of the current government, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Ozone Secretariat and the World Customs Associationawarded Bangladesh Certificate of Appreciation in 2012, 2017 and 2019 respectively and this is an important achievement of the present government, she said.

Both the president and the premier wished the overall success of all the programmes taken on the occasion of 'World Ozone Day-2023'.

Special programmes will be aired on various electronic media including Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar.
The Montreal Protocol was signed in the Vienna Convention for the protection of the ozone layer on September 16, 1987 and it came into force on January 1, 1989.

Bangladesh has been observing the day since 1990 following signing of the protocol in the same year.    �BSS



