Saturday, 16 September, 2023, 7:57 AM
BGB-BSF regional border conference concludes in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 15: The four-day border conference of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Chattogram and Cox's Bazar regions and Frontier IG of commander level of Tripura, Mizoram, Kachor, and Meghalaya of BSF of India was concluded at Halishahor BGB headquarters today.

The conference ended with the signing of the joint negotiation document. A 19-member Bangladesh delegation led by BGB Chattogram Region Commander Brig Gen Md Sajedur Rahman attended the conference, BGB sources said.

Relevant sector commanders of all regions, including BGB's Sarail Region Commander Brig Gen Shahidul Islam, staff officers of BGB and respective officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of Land Records and Survey, Joint River Commission, and Survey Department, participated in the conference.

On the other hand, a seven-member Indian delegation led by Frontier IG of BSF Meghalaya Frontier, Pradeep Kumar, participated in the conference.

The Indian delegation includes IGs of BSF Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Kachor Frontier, DIGs of sectors concerned, staff officers of BSF and relevant officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs of India.

At the conference, joint discussions were held on countering border killings, illegal infiltration, prevention of drugs, human trafficking, prevention of gold and arms smuggling, anti-cross-border crimes, various development works within 150 yards of the border and enhancing mutual harmony and trust.    �BSS



