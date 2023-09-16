

New rice disease found due to climate change



Through proper management, the average yield of Boro rice can be increased from 1.5 to 2.0 tons per hectare which can contribute greatly to the national production. Boro season is a very important area of agriculture nowadays. The management of the upcoming rice boro season must be prepared now.



But there is a type of bacteria called Burkholderiaglumae. Bacterial panicle blight is also known as bacterial panicle rot or panicle. The disease spreads due to the yellow pigmented toxic toxoflavin produced by the bacterium, humidity above 80 percent, too dense planting and excessive use of urea fertilizers increase the prevalence of the disease.

Disease symptoms are mainly. Bacterial panicle blight (BPB) is characterized by symptoms appearing without warning. The small grains of rice cannot germinate properly and become shriveled, but not all the grains of rice are shriveled. Infected rice grains are grey/black/pink in color. The leaves are upright because they are weightless as a result of the leaves being crushed. Infected shoots are green on the underside. Sometimes scab or seedling blight may be a symptom of the disease. Symptoms of this disease may appear on one or more plants in different areas of the field in round or oval spots.

New rice disease found due to climate change

How Bacterial Panicle Blight Spreads. The bacteria live in the leaves and bark of the rice plant and can survive in hostile environments. As the rice plant grows, the bacteria move to the top of the plant. The bacteria invade the rice as soon as it emerges. As a result of destroying the flower petals, the rice grains become rotten. Bacterial panicle blight is usually more prevalent in hot and dry weather. When the day temperature is above 32 degree Celsius and the night temperature is above 25 degree Celsius such weather is suitable for the spread of this disease. Besides, climate change and excess nitrogen use accelerate the growth of this disease.

Bacterial panicle blight is a seed borne disease. There is no practical way to control disease by producing seedlings from infected seeds.



Integrated Pest Management to Control Bacterial Panicle Blight (BPB) is required. Modern farming practices such as treating seeds before sowing. Before sowing seeds, dry the seeds in strong sun for 5 to 6 days. Treating seeds with oxalic acid. (There is no such pesticide in the market in Bangladesh). Cultivation of disease resistant varieties. Japan has already developed 9 and America 6 BPB resistant varieties. Who planted rice seedlings according to the correct rules. Fertilizing and irrigating paddy according to proper rules. Sufficient potash fertilizer should be applied to the land which will help prevent this disease. Do not use excess urea fertilizers. 10 liters of water with 60 grams of potash fertilizer, 60 grams of Sulphur, 20 grams of zinc should be sprayed every 5 days 2/3 times in the mother showing symptoms.



Chemical Control Management is to be used to Control Bacterial Panicle Blight (BPB).This disease can be controlled by applying insecticides like Cabendazim-Egben, dichloran-aniline (available in Bangladesh market). Bactericide should be sprayed in approved doses.



The writer is a Lead-Agriculturist, Dhaka

Boro's season starts after Aman's season ends. Paddy planting starts from Bangla Kartik (October-November) month and paddy harvesting starts in Bangla Boishakh. Boro season is most productive in rice production. The foundation of the country's food security has been laid on the basis of this undeniable boro. 58 percent of the country's total production comes from this season.Through proper management, the average yield of Boro rice can be increased from 1.5 to 2.0 tons per hectare which can contribute greatly to the national production. Boro season is a very important area of agriculture nowadays. The management of the upcoming rice boro season must be prepared now.But there is a type of bacteria called Burkholderiaglumae. Bacterial panicle blight is also known as bacterial panicle rot or panicle. The disease spreads due to the yellow pigmented toxic toxoflavin produced by the bacterium, humidity above 80 percent, too dense planting and excessive use of urea fertilizers increase the prevalence of the disease.How Bacterial Panicle Blight Spreads. The bacteria live in the leaves and bark of the rice plant and can survive in hostile environments. As the rice plant grows, the bacteria move to the top of the plant. The bacteria invade the rice as soon as it emerges. As a result of destroying the flower petals, the rice grains become rotten. Bacterial panicle blight is usually more prevalent in hot and dry weather. When the day temperature is above 32 degree Celsius and the night temperature is above 25 degree Celsius such weather is suitable for the spread of this disease. Besides, climate change and excess nitrogen use accelerate the growth of this disease.Bacterial panicle blight is a seed borne disease. There is no practical way to control disease by producing seedlings from infected seeds.Integrated Pest Management to Control Bacterial Panicle Blight (BPB) is required. Modern farming practices such as treating seeds before sowing. Before sowing seeds, dry the seeds in strong sun for 5 to 6 days. Treating seeds with oxalic acid. (There is no such pesticide in the market in Bangladesh). Cultivation of disease resistant varieties. Japan has already developed 9 and America 6 BPB resistant varieties. Who planted rice seedlings according to the correct rules. Fertilizing and irrigating paddy according to proper rules. Sufficient potash fertilizer should be applied to the land which will help prevent this disease. Do not use excess urea fertilizers. 10 liters of water with 60 grams of potash fertilizer, 60 grams of Sulphur, 20 grams of zinc should be sprayed every 5 days 2/3 times in the mother showing symptoms.Chemical Control Management is to be used to Control Bacterial Panicle Blight (BPB).This disease can be controlled by applying insecticides like Cabendazim-Egben, dichloran-aniline (available in Bangladesh market). Bactericide should be sprayed in approved doses.The writer is a Lead-Agriculturist, Dhaka