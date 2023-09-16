Government’s prudent foreign policies bear fruit







Before 2016, there were no specific policies aimed at building safe migration worldwide. Safe migration around the world has become a major challenge. The Government of Bangladesh was the first to formulate a framework for ensuring fair, safe, and regular migration which was accepted by the United Nations. The role of Bangladesh in the field of migration is widely praised by the world court. The country has a foothold in the international arena.



Bangladesh's role in the UN peacekeeping and UN peace-building commissions is widely appreciated. Bangladesh has consistently maintained its position as the largest country in UN peacekeeping missions. It is noteworthy here that Bangladesh has sent a complete contingent consisting of only female members in peacekeeping missions. The country has set a rare example of women's empowerment and women's rights in the international arena. This initiative is of great importance in the international arena.

Climate is one of the biggest problems in the world today. At a time when the whole world is very much concerned about the issue of climate change, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has won the admiration of all by coming up with a number of proposals for a smooth solution. In 2015, in recognition of her visionary leadership in tackling the challenges of climate change, the Prime Minister was awarded the United Nations' highest honor, the Champion of the Earth.



Through joint diplomatic efforts and diligence, Bangladesh's sovereignty over a total area of 118813 sq km obtained from India and Myanmar was established by the judgment of the International Court of Justice. This policy of taking a rare step in resolving disputes and reaching a peaceful solution has earned Bangladesh respect in the international arena as a state that respects the rule of law. Bangladesh will be able to enrich the maritime economy by utilizing these maritime boundaries. This will make the country economically stronger in the international arena.



Bangladesh has gained wide acclaim in the world court by playing an important role in various humanitarian issues, climate change, human rights, democracy, and other issues. At the same time, the policy of maintaining relations with the world's superpowers and not engaging in hostilities with anyone at the same time has endowed the country with stability and a healthy economy.Although the basket of success in the foreign policy adopted since the Bangladesh Awami League came to power is quite full, there are also some failures.



Bangladesh has not been able to make a huge appeal to the world on the Rohingya issue. Although the Rohingya problem is gradually gaining ground in Bangladesh, it goes without saying that there is no concerted diplomatic effort to resolve the issue. Many mega projects in Bangladesh are being implemented through China and Russia. We cannot say directly against China and Russia because of their ties with Myanmar.



But we need to send some messages by our diplomats to China and Russia, where we can make it clear that Bangladesh, not Myanmar needs them the most in South Asia. Our geopolitical importance, geographical location, and trade activities are not against the interests of China and Russia. In addition, strong public opinion must be created in the Muslim world through the OIC. The superpowers that are very close to the Muslim world must also be affected.



We have to move forward on the path of solving this problem by making maximum diplomatic efforts as far as possible. However, as the effort continues, it is hoped that the problem will be resolved in the future.Another weakness of the current government's foreign policy is that it is neither sincere nor trying to improve relations with Latin American countries. However, trade relations can be reached with Latin American countries if relations are to be developed.



The country's economy can be further enriched by creating a market for Bangladesh's garment industry in those countries.However, it is through the foreign policy adopted by the present government that Bangladesh has made its mark in world politics. The position of the government on various issues has brightened the image of the country. Strategic foreign policy has strengthened the country's economic wheel in bilateral agreements and trade with various countries.



If any comment is to be made on the evaluation of the foreign policy of this government, it could be said that the foreign policy of the government is mostly successful. The government is trying its best to turn failure into success as much as they can.

The writer is a student, Department of Political Science University of Rajshahi



