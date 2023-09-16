

Dengue keeps wreaking havoc



One of the primary reasons dengue is becoming a national burden in Bangladesh is the increasing disease incidence. Over the past two decades, Bangladesh has witnessed recurrent dengue outbreaks, with spikes in cases during the monsoon and post-monsoon seasons. Bangladesh is experiencing one of its worst dengue outbreaks, with over 157,172 reported cases and 767 deathsuntil 13 September 2023.This sharp rise in cases underscores the urgency of addressing the dengue crisis.



Several environmental factors contribute to the proliferation of dengue in Bangladesh. The country's tropical climate provides an ideal breeding ground for the Aedes mosquito, and the monsoon season creates stagnant water pools where mosquitoes lay their eggs. Unplanned urbanisation and inadequate waste management exacerbate the problem, as discarded containers and construction sites become prime breeding sites for the disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Rapid urbanisation, particularly in cities like Dhaka, has increased population density, making it easier for the virus to spread. Overcrowded neighbourhoods with limited clean water and sanitation access further compound the problem. These urban conditions create a favourable environment for the mosquito vector and the virus to flourish, putting millions of people at risk.



Another significant challenge in addressing the dengue crisis in Bangladesh is the strain it places on the healthcare system. The surge in dengue cases during outbreaks overwhelms hospitals and healthcare facilities, stretching their resources to the limit. In many instances, patients are forced to share beds, and medical supplies and personnel become scarce, compromising the quality of care.



The government and healthcare providers struggle to allocate sufficient resources to tackle dengue while managing other pressing health issues. The financial burden of treating dengue patients and the high cost of vector control measuresdivert resources from critical healthcare needs in a country with limited public health funding. This strains the healthcare system and hampers its ability to provide adequate care to all citizens.



The dengue epidemic in Bangladesh has far-reaching socio-economic consequences. Firstly, the loss of productivity due to illness and hospitalisation affects the workforce, leading to decreased economic output. The economic impact is further exacerbated as most dengue cases occur among young adults.



Secondly, the financial burden on affected families can be overwhelming. Many people are forced to sell assets, borrow money, or deplete their savings to cover medical expenses, pushing them deeper into poverty. The cost of hospitalisation, diagnostic tests, and medications can be substantial, especially for those without health insurance.



Moreover, the fear of dengue outbreaks can deter tourism and foreign investment, which are crucial for economic growth. Bangladesh's reputation as a dengue-endemic country can discourage potential visitors and investors, impacting various sectors of the economy.



Vector control is a cornerstone of dengue prevention, but it faces several challenges in Bangladesh. While the government has implemented initiatives to reduce mosquito breeding sites, such efforts often fall short due to limited resources and inadequate public awareness.



Community engagement and education are crucial components of effective vector control. However, many communities lack access to information about dengue prevention and mosquito control measures. Additionally, misconceptions about the disease and its transmission persist, hindering efforts to promote preventive measures.



Climate change is exacerbating the dengue crisis in Bangladesh. Rising temperatures and changing rainfall patterns can expand the geographic range of Aedes mosquitoes, exposing new areas to the risk of dengue transmission. The longer warm seasons give mosquitoes more opportunities to breed and transmit the virus.



Furthermore, extreme weather events, such as heavy rainfall and flooding, can create ideal conditions for mosquito breeding, leading to localised outbreaks. Climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies must be integrated into dengue control efforts to address this growing threat.



A multifaceted and comprehensive approach is required to combat the escalating dengue crisis in Bangladesh. Investing in healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic facilities, ensures adequate care for dengue patients during outbreaks. This includes training healthcare workers in dengue management and providing them with the necessary resources.



Intensified efforts to control mosquito breeding sites and improve vector surveillance are critical. This includes community engagement and education to promote preventive measures and dispel myths about dengue transmission.



Incorporating climate change adaptation strategies into dengue control plans is essential. This includes monitoring weather patterns and adjusting vector control measures accordingly.



Promoting public awareness about dengue prevention and early recognition of symptoms is vital. Mass media campaigns, school programs, and community outreach can significantly educate the public.



Encouraging research into dengue vaccines, treatments, and new vector control methods is crucial. Collaboration with international organisations and research institutions can accelerate progress in this area.



The government of Bangladesh must prioritise dengue control as a public health imperative. Allocating adequate resources and implementing policies to address the root causes of dengue transmission are essential steps.



Dengue fever in Bangladesh has evolved from a local health issue into a national burden, affecting millions and straining the country's healthcare system and economy. The factors contributing to the dengue epidemic are multifaceted, including environmental, socio-economic, and healthcare-related challenges.



Addressing this crisis requires a comprehensive approach that involves strengthening healthcare infrastructure, enhancing vector control efforts, adapting to the impacts of climate change, promoting public awareness, supporting research and innovation, and securing government commitment.



The dengue crisis in Bangladesh is a stark reminder of the importance of proactive public health measures and international collaboration in the face of emerging infectious diseases. Without concerted efforts to combat dengue, the burden on the nation will continue to grow, jeopardising the health and well-being of its citizens and hindering its socio-economic development. It is imperative that Bangladesh, with the support of the global community, takes decisive action to control and eventually eliminate dengue as a national burden.



The writer is a researcher and development worker

