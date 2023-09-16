Sugarcane production bumper in Khulna Division

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Sept 15: Sugarcane cultivators in Khulna Division became happy thanks to bumper production of sugarcane during the last fiscal year 2022-23 as favourable weather prevailed this season.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), a total of 1,028 hectares of land was brought under sugarcane cultivation, and the production was 50,947 metric tonnes in the last fiscal year 2022-23.

In the last fiscal year 2022-23, the production of sugarcane was 3,060 metric tonnes from 68 hectares of land in Khulna, 10,847 metric tonnes from 285 hectares of land in Bagerhat, 4,560 metric tonnes from 95 hectares of land in Satkhira, and 32,480 metric tonnes from 580 hectares of land in Narail respectively.

During the current fiscal year 2023-24, the DAE has set a sugarcane plantation target of 1,168 hectares of land whereas the production target is 60,172 metric tons (mt) in Khulna region, the sources said.

In the current fiscal year 2023-24, the production target of sugarcane is 4,410 mt from 70 hectares of land in Khulna, 12,207 mt from 297 hectares of land in Bagerhat, 5,000 mtfrom 100 hectares of land in Satkhira, and 38,555 metric tonnes from 701 hectares of land in Narail.

Additional Director of the DAE Mohon Khumar Ghosh said, due to favourable weather, we got bumper production in the last fiscal year. The cultivators got better profit as a result they have been encouraged in sugarcane cultivation.

Besides, smooth supply of electricity and adequate irrigation had led to bumper production. Apart from this, DAE provided all kinds of support to the cultivators, he added.




