Saturday, 16 September, 2023, 7:55 AM
3 ‘commit suicide’ in dists

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondents

Three people including a housewife and a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Habiganj and Chandpur, recently.
BARISHAL: A woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her father's house in Babuganj Upazila of the district early Thursday.
Deceased Mst Parvin, 45, was the wife of Md Jamal Hossain of Uttar Dehergati area under Dehergati Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Nurul Islam Dhali of Rampatti Village under Rahmatpur Union.
It was known that Parvin's husband lives in Chattogram for work purpose while she lived in her parents' house due to her mental illness.
However, Parvin hanged herself from a branch of a guava tree next to her father's house at around 1:30 am.
Later on, the family members saw her hanging body and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Airport Police Station (PS) Md Helal Uddin confirmed the incident.
HABIGANJ: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Lakhai Upazila of the district recently.
The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdous, 15, daughter of Liakat Ali, a resident of Fulbaria Village under the upazila. She was an eighth grader of Murakari High School. Quoting locals, police said Jannatul took her life by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room on Sunday.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the actual reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.
Lakhai PS OC Nanu Mia confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.
CHANDPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man, who was reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself, from Faridganj Upazila in the district recently.
The deceased was identified as Sourav Hossain Kakon, 18, son of Oli Ahmed, a resident of Bhotal Village under East Gupti Union.
Quoting locals, local Union Parishad Member Abdur Rashid said Kakon went out of his house at midnight of Sunday and did not return home. Later on, the family members saw his body hanging from a branch of a tree near the house on Sunday morning and informed police.
Faridganj PS OC Pradip Mondal said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the scene.



