Elderly man dies after being hit by football





The deceased was identified as Shukur Ali, 60, a resident of the upazila.

According to locals, Shukur Ali was watching a football match standing behind the goal post. At that time, the football coming at full force hit him on the chest and he fell on the ground.

He was then rescued and taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Singra Police Station Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.

