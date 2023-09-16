Five to die, 12 get life term in separate cases





JOYPURHAT: Separate courts in two days sentenced a man to death and three others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in Akkelpur, Panchbibi and Sadar upazilas of the district.

A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a young man to death for killing a teenage girl in Akkelpur Upazila in 2009.

At the same time the court also fined the convicted person Tk 50,000.

Joypurhat Additional District and Sessions Court-2 Judge Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon.

Advocate Uday Singh Roy, additional public prosecutor (APP) of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, convict Sajadul had a dispute with one Abdul Jalil of Awalgari Village in Akkelpur Upazila of the district over land. Meanwhile, Sajadul developed an affair with Jalil's daughter Rupali to get the land.

Later on, Sjadul took his girlfriend and Abdul Jalil's daughter Rupali to the bank of the Tulshiganga River in the area on February 20 in 2009, and beat her to death after tying her hands and feet. After the murder, he also burnt the body of Rupali. Later on, locals spotted the body the following day and informed the matter to police.

Police then recovered the charred body of Rupali from the bank of the Tulshiganga River in the area.

Abdul Jalil, father of the deceased, filed a murder case with Akkelpur Police Station (PS) in this connection on May 5 in 2009 accusing five persons being the plaintiff.

After the investigation, police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court on August 16 in 2011.

Following this, Joypurhat Additional District and Sessions Court-2 Judge Abbas Uddin delivered the verdict against the accused Sajadul Islam, 38, son of Md Shahabul Islam of Awalgari Village in the upazila, on Thursday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

On the other hand, a court in the district on Wednesday sentenced three people to life-term of imprisonment in different drug cases.

Judge of Joypurhat Special Tribunal Judge Court-5 Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon in absence of the convicts.

The condemned convicts are: Jahangir Alam, 35, son of late Babul Hossain, a resident of Dhamoirhat Upazila in Naogaon District; and Mominul Pramanik, 45, son of Tourab Pramanik of Laxmanpur Village under Fulbari Upazila, and Sujon Sarker, 28, son of Wakil Sarker of Birampur Upazila in Dinajpur District.

The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each.

PP of the court Advocate Nripendranath Mandal confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-5) CPC-3 arrested Jahangir Alam along with 100 bottles of phensedyl from Khasbari Village in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on March 28, 2022.

RAB-5 official Sub-Inspector (SI) Shahinur Rahman, being the plaintiff, lodged a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Panchbibi PS against the arrested in this regard.

Investigation Officer of the case Anisur Rahman, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court on April 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, members of RAB-5 arrested Mominul Pramanik and Sujon Sarker along with 300 bottles of phensedyl from Hichmi Bypass road area in Sadar Upazila of the district on July 5, 2020.

RAB-5 CPC-3 Joypurhat Camp DAD Azadul Islam lodged a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar PS against the duo being the plaintiff.

Later on, Investigation Officer of the case SI Abdul Mannan submitted the charge-sheet to the court against them on August 31, 2020.

After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdicts on Wednesday noon.

SHERPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced three people to death and one person to life-term of imprisonment in a case filed over killing an elderly woman in 2019.

Sherpur District and Sessions Court Judge Mohammad Tawfik Aziz handed down the verdict.

The death-row convicts are: Liton Das, Jahangir Alam, and Shamim Mia. The convicts, who received life-term of imprisonment, is Alal Uddin.

The court also fined the death-row convicts Tk 50,000 and lifer Tk 5,000 or he has to suffer three more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, on August 21 in 2019, the four convicts, who were drug addicts, went to the house of one Farida Begum, wife of late Abdus Salam of Paschim Gauripur area in the district town, for stealing valuables. As the elderly woman recognised the four people, they killed her by slitting her throat.

The deceased's son filed a murder case with Sherpur Sadar PS accusing unknown persons on the next day.

During the investigation, Police Bureau of Investigation (PIB) arrested Jahangir and Liton on suspicion.

On August 29 in 2019, the arrested men confessed of the killing and gave a confessional statement before a court. According to their given information, police then arrested Shamim and Alal. On January 19 in 2021, Inspector of PBI Harun ur Rashid submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the four people.

After examining the case records and recording depositions of 16 witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.

CHUADANGA: Separate courts in the district in three days sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment and 12 others to 10 years' jail in different murder and robbery cases.

A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing a woman in Damurhuda Upazila in 2009.

Chuadanga Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Mohammad Masud Ali delivered the verdict in presence of the convict.

The court also fined the convict Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in prison.

The condemned convict is Rabiul Islam, 55, a resident of Kolabaria Village under Damurhuda Upazila in the district.

According to the case statement, Rabiul hacked his neighbour Shahida Begum Rony, 45, to death with a sharp weapon over previous enmity on April 6, 2009.

Later on, the deceased's brother Abdul Motin lodged a murder case with Damurhuda PS accusing Rabiul.

Tobarak Ali, an SI of the PS and the investigation officer of the case, then pressed the charge-sheet before a court against him after investigation.

After hearing 11 witnesses out of 13 and examining the case evidences, the court handed down the verdict on Wednesday.

PP of the court Gias Uddin confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, a court in the district on Monday sentenced 12 people to 10 years' imprisonment and acquitted four other accused in a case filed over robbery in 2010.

Chuadanga Additional District and Sessions Court-2 Judge Md Masud Ali handed down the verdict in presence of 11 convicts as one of the convicts is absconding.

The court also fined each of the convicts Tk 10,000, and in default, they will have to suffer three more months in jail.

The convicts are: Kabir Hussain, Raham Ali, Soleman Haq, Bokul Mia, Anowar Hossain, Masud Rana, Aroz Ali, Faruq Hossen, Mohammad Ali, Abdul Hannan, Tobi Mia, and Abdul Hannan.

Meanwhile, Akher Ali, Abdul Khalek, Haider Ali, and Shohel Rana were acquitted as the charges brought against them could not be proven.

According to the case statement, on April 7 in 2010, all the accused attacked the houses of Nurul Islam and his cousin Kabir Hossain in Jibannagar Nidhikundu area late at night, and robbed Tk 41,800 in cash and a gold earring worth Tk10,000.

Later on, the victim filed a case with Jibannagar PS accusing 10 to 15 anonymous robbers.

After finishing the investigation, Mohabbat Ali, the investigation officer of the case, pressed a charge-sheet before a court against 17 people on April 16, 2011.

After examining the case records and hearing the testimony of 10 witnesses out of 17, the court delivered the verdict.

NARAYANGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced two men to life-term of imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl after abduction in Rupganj Upazila in 2017.

Narayanganj District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nazmul Haque Shyamol handed down the verdict at noon in presence of the convicts.

The condemned convicts are: Mission, 38, son of late Shahabuddin, and Rubel Milky, 28, son of Rafique Milky, residents of Barpa Baganbari area under Rupganj Upazila in the district.

The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each, and in default, they have to suffer three more months in prison.

Besides, the court also acquitted three other accused as the charges brought against them could not be proven during the prosecution. The acquitted persons are: Md Jashim Uddin Bhuiyan alias Jashim Master, Md Anwar Hossain and Aleya Begum.

PP of the court Advocate Raqibuddin Ahmed Raqib confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, the convicted persons abducted Popy Akhter, 11, from Barpa area in Rupganj Upazila on January 1 in 2017, violated her. Later on, the victim committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in a room out of shame.

Her mother Jobeda Khatun, being the plaintiff, lodged a case in this regard.

Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing five people after investigation.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of seven witnesses.

CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district sentenced a chef of a private office to death for killing their Accounts Officer in 2012.

Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Dr Begum Jabun Nessa handed down the verdict in presence of the convicted person on Sunday.

The condemned convict is Nihar Richil, 51, son of Kharip Sangmar, hails from Sherpur District.

The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, on January 31, 2022, the chef Nihar Richil stabbed Accounts Officer of Tilottma Group SM Moin Uddin to death at their mess on the third floor of Hyperion Building in Lalkhan Bazar area of the city.

Later on, younger brother of the deceased S M Amin Uddin filed a murder case against Nihar Richil with Khulshi PS over the incident.

Police then submitted the charge-sheet accusing the convicted person on June 29, 2022.

The court framed charges against the accused person on November 9, 2022.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

BOGURA: A court in the district sentenced five persons to life-term of imprisonment for killing a college student in Sadar Upazila in 2014.

Bogura District and Sessions Court Judge Habiba Mondal delivered the verdict on Sunday in presence of two convicts.

The convicts are: Shri Ripon Das, Shri Sampad Chowdhury, Abdul Malek, Shri Sona and Shah Alam. All of them are residents of Sadar Upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.

The deceased was Arifur Rahman, 19, son of late Abu Bakar Siddique, a resident of Sabgram Village under the upazila. He was a degree first year student of Bogura College and used to drive battery-run auto-rickshaw part time to bear his family costs.

According to the case statement, on April 30, 2014, Arifur's two friends Ripon and Shah Alam took him out of his house, saying that they will reserve his auto-rickshaw for the evening. On the way, when he reached Nathpara Banan orchard area, Ripon and Shah Alam along with their three cohorts hacked him to death and robbed Tk 20,000 cash from him.

Later on May 2, the deceased's mother Khodeza Bewa lodged a murder case with Bogura Sadar PS accusing five persons.

Following the case, police arrested Ripon and Shah Alam who then gave confessional statement to a court under section 164.

After hearing the witnesses and examining case evidences, the court delivered the verdict in the afternoon.



