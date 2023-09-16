Video
Home Countryside

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondent

Villagers suffer for want of bridge at Morrelganj

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Sept 15: People of a village has been making their communication over a bamboo pathway in Morrelganj Upazila of the district for the last 50 years.

Along with locals, students are also facing communication sufferings.

There are 3,000 people along two parts of Boropori Village at Khawlia Union in the upazila. The bamboo bridge over Boro Khal (canal) has linked both parts.

Recently, after being hit by a sand-laden vessel, the bridge got broken in the middle, disrupting local communication. Now locals are using boats to get over the canal. Some are swimming to cross the canal. Others are rounding 4-5 kilometre distance to pass the canal through Pallimangal Bazar Bridge and Chairman Bazar Bridge.

The bridge is the only option for people of Chotapori, Boropori, Sannasi, Amtali, Keyarbazar, Baniakhali, and bordering Shoronkhola Upazila's Dhansagor Village.

There are five government primary schools, four mosques, two each secondary schools and Madrasas, Pallimangal Bazar, Patherbazar, Chairman Bazar and Baniakhali Bazar.

Local farmers Abdul Baki Hawladar, Abdul Hai Ghorami, Fatema Begum, Nurul Haq Hawladar, and Fazal Ghorami said, "For not getting any government allocation, we repair the bridge with bamboo and betel nut trees yearly. We got various promises ahead of elections. Public representatives have changed, but not the bridge."

Bringing crops to farmers' houses from fields are hampered, he added.

Union Chairman Master Md Saidur Rahman said, a wood bridge was at that point ten years back. After its breaking, the bamboo pathway has been raised, he added. He said, he gave money for making the pathway.

Already an application has been made for a new bridge, he maintained.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer S M Tareq Sultan said, after inquiry, measures will be taken in this regard.



