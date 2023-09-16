

Roadside vegetable farming benefits growers at Dashmina



Mainly fallow but raised lands along both sides of village roads are being used for cultivating different types of vegetables across the upazila. After meeting their family demands, growers are selling the surplus produce. They are making extra profits.



Agriculture office sources said, along with meeting their family nutrition demands, growers are making remarkable contributions to protecting the balance of local ecology as well as environment. The roadside vegetable farms are also safeguarding soil decaying.

According to sources at the Upazila Agriculture Office, under the Agriculture Development project covering Barishal, Patuakhali, Bhola, Jhalakathi, Madaripur and Shariatpur, the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) provided fertiliser, seeds and training to 60 marginal growers in the upazila. Over 200 farmers were interested in roadside vegetable cultivation.







While male farmers remained busy cultivating Aman paddy, these roadside vegetable farms were reared mostly by female farmers. Along with their household work; local women have also got additional jobs of income. Women are becoming experts in the agriculture activities.



The profitable roadside vegetable farming is attracting other farmers. The economy of the upazila is also getting boosted.



According to sources at the DAE-Dashmina, vegetable cultivations along roadsides covered about 20 kilometres along both sides at different unions of the upazila. With this, the advanced winter vegetable farming is increasing in the upazila. Growers are also getting good prices.



A grower of Borogopaldi Village at Saankipur Union in Betagi Upazila Md Shahzada said, "I could not think ever that roadside vegetable farming would have so good yielding. In the rainy season, I cultivated bottle gourd and ridge gourd on raised fallow lands, taking advice and fertiliser and seed incentives from the agriculture office. I have got good prices for untimely vegetables. My cultivation cost was Tk 5,000. But I have sold bottle gourds and ridge gourds for about Taka one lakh. I can make further sales of about Tk 50,000. Agriculture office looked for my vegetable farming regularly."



He expressed his interest in increasing his roadside vegetable farming in the future.



Grower Badal Chandra Majumdar of the same village said, three months back, taking advice and fertiliser and seed incentives from the agriculture office, he cultivated long bean (Borboti) and bottle gourd along roadsides at a cost of Tk 8,000 only.



He has sold vegetables for about Tk 30,000.



A grower of Gachhani Village at Banshkhali Union Awal said, "I could have cultivated off-season bottle gourd, brinjal, and ridge gourd along roadside fallow lands at very less cost. I have got a profit of Tk 5,000. I will increase my farming area in the future."



Dashmina Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Zafar Ahmed told The Daily Observer, through the roadside fallow land-based production of different types of vegetables, growers are being diverted towards a new system.



If fallow lands along roads are brought under agriculture, growers will be self-reliant in producing safe food, and also they will financially benefit.



