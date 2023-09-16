Natore Pourashava opens health-care centre





NATORE, Sept 15: Considering the medical care of the people, Natore Pourashava has opened a new centre at his own building at Alaipur in the town for giving vaccine and health service to the sick people.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Naser Bhuiyan inaugurated the centre formally as the chief guest.During this time, DC Abu Naser Bhuiyan, in his speech, said, the authority of the Pourashava has taken the decision in proper time. He expected that people will be able to take medical care from here easily.On the other hand, Mayor of the Pourashava Uma Chowdhury said that Natore Pourashava was established in 1869; it is an ancient public institution. This is first time that the Pourashava opened a health service centre.She further said, primary health service, vaccination and medicines will be given to the municipality dwellers free of cost.Among others, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Moshiur Rahaman, poura-councillors, elites of the town, and journalists of different print and electronic media were present at the function.