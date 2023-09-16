Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 September, 2023, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Natore Pourashava opens health-care centre

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Sept 15: Considering the medical care of the people, Natore Pourashava has opened a new centre at his own building at Alaipur in the town  for giving vaccine and health service to the sick people.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Naser Bhuiyan  inaugurated the centre formally as the chief guest.
During this time, DC Abu Naser Bhuiyan, in his speech, said, the authority of the Pourashava has taken the decision in proper time. He expected that people will be able to take medical care from here easily.
On the other hand, Mayor of the Pourashava Uma Chowdhury said that Natore Pourashava was established in 1869; it is an ancient public institution. This is first time that the Pourashava opened a health service centre.  
She further said, primary health service, vaccination and medicines will be given to the municipality dwellers free of cost.
Among others, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Moshiur Rahaman, poura-councillors, elites of the town, and journalists of different print and electronic media were present at the function.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sugarcane production bumper in Khulna Division
3 ‘commit suicide’ in dists
Elderly man dies after being hit by football
Five to die, 12 get life term in separate cases
Villagers suffer for want of bridge at Morrelganj
Roadside vegetable farming benefits growers at Dashmina
Natore Pourashava opens health-care centre
Three jailed for taking drugs in Noakhali


Latest News
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
4 'Ansar Al Islam' operatives held in Thakurgaon, Dinajpur
Two held with Yaba pills in Natore
Bangladesh hands over humanitarian aid to disaster-affected Libya
Passage of Cyber Security Act 'unacceptable': DRU
Youth killed in Chuadanga road mishap
90 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Fakhrul demands immediate release of Odhikar's Adilur, Nasiruddin
Child drowns in Bhola pond
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Sept 28
Most Read News
Bangladeshi student killed in Canada road accident
Ayman Sadiq ties knot with Munzereen Shahid
Two Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sri Lanka reach to Final beating Pakistan by 2 wickets
Teenager killed in city bike accident
BAF MODC recruits passing out parade held
AL, BNP to hold political programmes today
CCF demands speedy implementation of mega project in Kalurghat Bridge
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
Defend human rights through democracy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft