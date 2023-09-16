Three jailed for taking drugs in Noakhali





NOAKHALI, Sept 15: A mobile court in separate drives in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Wednesday sentenced three young men to jail in different terms for taking hemp.

The jailed youths are: Sumon, 42, Md Jamal Uddin, 32, and Md Mamun, 32. They are residents of Chashirhat and Dewti areas under Sonaimuri Upazila.

Sumon was awarded three months' jail, Jamal Uddin awarded jail for 45 days and Mamun was sentenced to six months of imprisonment for consuming hemp.

Sonaimuri Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Ismail Hossain conducted the drives in Podua and Banipur villages in the upazila in the morning and sentenced them to jail.



The mobile court also recovered hemp from their possession and fined them during the drive.