Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 September, 2023, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three jailed for taking drugs in Noakhali

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent


NOAKHALI, Sept 15: A mobile court in separate drives in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Wednesday sentenced three young men to jail in different terms for taking hemp.
The jailed youths are: Sumon, 42, Md Jamal Uddin, 32, and Md Mamun, 32. They are residents of Chashirhat and Dewti areas under Sonaimuri Upazila.
Sumon was awarded three months' jail, Jamal Uddin awarded jail for 45 days and Mamun was sentenced to six months of imprisonment for consuming hemp.
Sonaimuri Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Ismail Hossain conducted the drives in Podua and Banipur villages in the upazila in the morning and sentenced them to jail.
The mobile court also recovered hemp from their possession and fined them during the drive.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sugarcane production bumper in Khulna Division
3 ‘commit suicide’ in dists
Elderly man dies after being hit by football
Five to die, 12 get life term in separate cases
Villagers suffer for want of bridge at Morrelganj
Roadside vegetable farming benefits growers at Dashmina
Natore Pourashava opens health-care centre
Three jailed for taking drugs in Noakhali


Latest News
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
4 'Ansar Al Islam' operatives held in Thakurgaon, Dinajpur
Two held with Yaba pills in Natore
Bangladesh hands over humanitarian aid to disaster-affected Libya
Passage of Cyber Security Act 'unacceptable': DRU
Youth killed in Chuadanga road mishap
90 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Fakhrul demands immediate release of Odhikar's Adilur, Nasiruddin
Child drowns in Bhola pond
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Sept 28
Most Read News
Bangladeshi student killed in Canada road accident
Ayman Sadiq ties knot with Munzereen Shahid
Two Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sri Lanka reach to Final beating Pakistan by 2 wickets
Teenager killed in city bike accident
BAF MODC recruits passing out parade held
AL, BNP to hold political programmes today
CCF demands speedy implementation of mega project in Kalurghat Bridge
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
Defend human rights through democracy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft