26 detained on different charges in seven districts





KHULNA: Police arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife, from Fultala Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Zahid Hasan, 50, son of Kawsar Molla, a resident of Pariardanga Village in Khanjahan Ali area.

Police sources said that acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by Inspector Palash Kumar Das of Khanjahan Ali Police Station (PS) conducted a drive in Bariardanga Village of the upazila and arrested him at around 11 am.

Inspector Palash said Zahid remained absconding for the last 19 years after killing his wife over a family feud and dumped the body in the river.

CHATTOGRAM: Three people were arrested in two different murder cases in the district in two days.

Police have arrested two persons, who are the main accused in the murder case of Awami League (AL) leader Mohammad Hossain Manna on Sunday, from Bhairab Upazila in Kishoreganj District on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Jasim, a local Juba League leader, and his son, Mohammad Rahat, 23.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Spina Rani Pramanik confirmed the information on Tuesday afternoon, adding that more details will be announced at a press briefing tonight at around 10:30 pm.

Earlier on Sunday, Mohammad Hossain Manna, member of the organising committee of Saraipara Ward AL, was stabbed to death over previous enmity on the road next to Saraipara Haji Ashraf Ali Road Madrasa (Lucky Hotel Galley) in Pahartali of Chattogram.

According to local sources, there was a dispute between local Juba League leader Jasim and Manna over the distribution of election money of AL-backed MP Mohiuddin Bachchu in the recent by-election to Pahartoli Double Mooring parliamentary constituency.

Nurul Amin, a ward councillor of Ward No. 12, tried to resolve the dispute but failed. Jasim claimed that Manna embezzled Tk 8,000 brought for election workers. There was also a fight between the two sides over the dispute. Later on, Manna filed a case with Pahartali PS over the matter.

On Sunday afternoon, when the police came to investigate the case, a fight broke out between the two men and soon after the police left, Manna was stabbed to death in a fight between the two parties.

Manna's family, later, filed a murder case with Pahartali PS.

On the other hand, police arrested a man, who reportedly killed his mother-in-law in Kalsidighi area under Bandar PS on Sunday, from Supariwala Para area under Doublemooring PS in the city on Monday.

The arrested man is Md Azim, 43, a resident of Shikolbaha Union under Karnaphuli Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Manjura Begum Ruma, 54, hailed from Eidgah area of Cox's Bazar District.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bandar PS Sanjay Kumar Sinha said Manjura used to live with her daughter and son-in-law in their rented house in Kalasdighirpara area of the city. After being informed, police recovered the body of Manjura at about 6 pm on Sunday from their rented house and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

After investigating evidences, police assumed that Manjura might have strangulated to death allegedly by her son-in-law Azim at any time between 10 am and 6 pm on Sunday.

Later on, police started investigation to find out the actual reason behind the death, and detained Md Azim for questioning.

During preliminary questioning, Azim confessed that he killed her mother-in-law over family dispute.

A murder case was filed with Doublemooring PS in this connection and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested three people along with stolen bamboo from Lawachhara National Park in Kamalganj Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The arrested men are: Rupali, Shahabuddin and Karim Mia. All of them are residents of Bagmara Village under Kamalganj Sadar Union in the upazila.

RAB-9 CPC-2 Sreemangal Camp Commander Senior Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Golam Kibria said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in No. 10 intersection at Bhanu Bazar at around 3 am, and arrested the trio. The team also recovered about 6,000 stolen bamboos from a pickup van and seized two auto-rickshaws during the drive.

Filing of a case is underway with the PS concerned and legal action would be taken against those arrested, the RAB official added.

NARAYANGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested eight members of a juvenile gang including its leader from the city on Monday.

The arrested persons are: Md Sajib, 16, son of Md Sumon, Md Rajan, 17, son of late Abdul Kaiyum, Md Hasan, 16, son of Md Sulaiman, Md Sharif, 17, son of Md Mosharraf, Md Rashed, 15, son of late Jashimuddin, Md Sohag, 16, son of Soleman, Md Siam, 16, son of Md Iqbal, and Md Bijoy, 14, son of Md Azahar. All of them are residents of different areas in the city.

RAB-11 CPC-1 Acting Company Commander ASP Kazi Shahabuddin in a press release said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in DIT Market area of the city on Monday, and arrested eight members of a juvenile gang including its leader Sajib.

A case was filed with Narayanganj Sadar PS against those arrested in this regard, the RAB official added.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Police, in separate drives, arrested four people on different charges from various areas in Haluaghat Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Mofazzel Hossain Mir, 45, son of late Joynal Abedin, a resident of Uttarkhairakuri Village under Haluaghat Municipality; Abu Sayeed, 50, son of Abdul Khaleq of Ghoshber Village; Nazmul Haque, 35, son of Dudu Mia of Nalua Village; and Abul Kalam, 38, son of Hasmat Ali, a resident of Haluaghat Bazar Pashchim area in the upazila.

Of the arrested, Mofazzel Hossain Mir was arrested along with drugs while Abul Kalam on charge of stealing case and Abu Sayeed and Nazmul Haque in a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

They were arrested from different areas in the upazila in separate drives and then were produced before the court.

Haluaghat PS OC Sumon Chandra Roy confirmed the matter.

FENI: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested four robbers including its leader along with firearms from the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Md Haque Sab, 23, son of Shah Alam of Khil Murari area, and Rony, 24, son of Alamgir Hossain of Hinguli Village under Jorarganj PS in Chattogram; Chan Mia, 28, son of Rahim of Charpara area in Narayanganj; and Sijil Mia, son of Tara Mia of Akhter Para area in Sunamganj.

RAB-7 Feni Camp Company Commander Squadron Leader Mohammad Sadequl Islam confirmed the matter in a press release.

He said on information that some members of an inter-district robbers' gang were going to Dhaka along with firearms and robbed items, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Jorarhanj area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, and arrested the four.

Legal action would be taken against those arrested, the RAB official added.

RAJSHAHI: Three fake police members were arrested from Tanore Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Raqib Hossain, 30, son of Md Asadul of Masinda area, Md Tauhidul Islam, 25, son of Md Tofazzal Islam of Aradighi area, and Md Munna Sarker, 23, son of Mahsin Sarker of Debipur area in the upazila.

Tanore PS OC Abdur Rahim said on information that three persons demanding extortion from locals introducing themselves as the members of the law enforcement agency, a team from the PS conducted a drive in Shabpur Village under Badhair Union of the upazila, and arrested the trio.

The OC further said a case was filed with the Tanore PS against the arrested persons in this regard.

Later on, all of the arrested persons were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.



