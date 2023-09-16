Local fishes disappearing from Kamalganj water bodies KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Sept 15: Local fishes are disappearing from water bodies in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.





According to local sources, this rainy time local fishes are not expectedly available in water bodies in the upazila. Due to lack of adequate rain water, fish breeding took place very thinly in rivers, channels, haors and marshes.







According to sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF), there were 260 types of fish species in water bodies of the upazila. At present, about 100 species are set to disappear.



DoF sources said, the local fish breeding was affected due to pouring of poison in rivers and marshes and fishing by different banned systems.





A fisher of Rahimpur Union in the upazila Shakil Mia said, during the rainy season, they could not catch fish in rivers and haors due to decreased fish production.





"We had to return from rivers and canals without fish for many days. If we can't catch fishes, we have to take loans for maintaining our family," he added.





Fishers Adhan Pal and Shamim Mia said, they have lived on fishing in rivers for their whole lifetime. But they are not getting expected fishes in rivers and haors for the last several years like before.







Now they purchase carpe fishes from different places and sell these in markets.





Kamalganj Upazila Fisheries Officer Shahidur Rahman said, due to human-created problems and climate change and lack of expected water, local fishes are set to disappear. Haors are no longer haors, he added.





He further said, haors have turned agriculture lands; canal-beel and river-channel have been filled up, causing to losing of breeding places.





In the dark of night, poison is poured in water for catching fishes by banned systems, he said. Not only fishes, but also other water animals are getting disappear, he added.







The local fish breeding is also disappearing due to application of different insecticides in agriculture lands, the official maintained.