Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 September, 2023, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Local fishes disappearing from Kamalganj water bodies

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Our Correspondent

Local fishes disappearing from Kamalganj water bodies

Local fishes disappearing from Kamalganj water bodies

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Sept 15: Local fishes are disappearing from water bodies in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.

According to local sources, this rainy time local fishes are not expectedly available in water bodies in the upazila. Due to lack of adequate rain water, fish breeding took place very thinly in rivers, channels, haors and marshes.

According to sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF), there were 260 types of fish species in water bodies of the upazila. At present, about 100 species are set to disappear.
DoF sources said, the local fish breeding was affected due to pouring of poison in rivers and marshes and fishing by different banned systems.

A fisher of Rahimpur Union in the upazila Shakil Mia said, during the rainy season, they could not catch fish in rivers and haors due to decreased fish production.

"We had to return from rivers and canals without fish for many days. If we can't catch fishes, we have to take loans for maintaining our family," he added.

Fishers Adhan Pal and Shamim Mia said, they have lived on fishing in rivers for their whole lifetime. But they are not getting expected fishes in rivers and haors for the last several years like before.

Now they purchase carpe fishes from different places and sell these in markets.

Kamalganj Upazila Fisheries Officer Shahidur Rahman said, due to human-created problems and climate change and lack of expected water, local fishes are set to disappear. Haors are no longer haors, he added.

He further said, haors have turned agriculture lands; canal-beel and river-channel have been filled up, causing to losing of breeding places.

In the dark of night, poison is poured in water for catching fishes by banned systems, he said.  Not only fishes, but also other water animals are getting disappear, he added.

The local fish breeding is also disappearing due to application of different insecticides in agriculture lands, the official maintained.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sugarcane production bumper in Khulna Division
3 ‘commit suicide’ in dists
Elderly man dies after being hit by football
Five to die, 12 get life term in separate cases
Villagers suffer for want of bridge at Morrelganj
Roadside vegetable farming benefits growers at Dashmina
Natore Pourashava opens health-care centre
Three jailed for taking drugs in Noakhali


Latest News
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
4 'Ansar Al Islam' operatives held in Thakurgaon, Dinajpur
Two held with Yaba pills in Natore
Bangladesh hands over humanitarian aid to disaster-affected Libya
Passage of Cyber Security Act 'unacceptable': DRU
Youth killed in Chuadanga road mishap
90 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Fakhrul demands immediate release of Odhikar's Adilur, Nasiruddin
Child drowns in Bhola pond
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Sept 28
Most Read News
Bangladeshi student killed in Canada road accident
Ayman Sadiq ties knot with Munzereen Shahid
Two Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sri Lanka reach to Final beating Pakistan by 2 wickets
Teenager killed in city bike accident
BAF MODC recruits passing out parade held
AL, BNP to hold political programmes today
CCF demands speedy implementation of mega project in Kalurghat Bridge
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
Defend human rights through democracy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft