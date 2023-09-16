Two Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp





The deceased were identified as Shamshu Alam, 23, son of Abdul Hamid of Camp No. 7, and Nur Mohammad, 17, son of Salim of D-4 Block of Camp-2/E.

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station, said the incident took place at around 4:30 pm when a group of people numbering 30 to 40 opened fire at play ground in Palangkhali Camp No. 6 in Ukhiya Upazila, which left Nur dead on the spot and Shamshu critically injured. Injured Shamsu was rescued and taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

The OC further said they suspected that the incident occurred to establish supremacy in the refugee camp.



