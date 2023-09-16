Video
Roy injury gives England's Brook chance to shine in NZ ODI

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

LONDON, SEPT 15: Jason Roy was once again absent from England's final one-day international against New Zealand at Lord's on Friday, raising questions over his fitness for next month's World Cup.

The opening batter has missed all four games against the Black Caps with back spasms and England must decide if they wish to gamble on his fitness for the tournament in India.

The man most likely to benefit should 33-year-old Roy not be cleared for the trip is Harry Brook, who came into the side for Ben Stokes and has another chance to make his case.

Stokes was rested 48 hours after his record-breaking 182 at The Oval, a match England won by 181 runs.

Seamers Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes are also sitting out for Brydon Carse and David Willey.

Brook, who was left out of England's provisional World Cup squad, was a late call-up for the series as "batting cover".

England captain Jos Buttler, whose side lead the four-match series 2-1, won the toss and opted to bat first under sunny skies.

"Jason Roy is getting there but frustratingly he is not yet fit to play," said the skipper. "The other guys we wanted to rest and rotate ahead of what's coming up.

"We lived out what we wanted to be in the last game, really positive and aggressive. Different surface and different ground today, but the same message."

World champions England and New Zealand will face each other in the first match of the 50-over World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 5.     �AFP



Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
