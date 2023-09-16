

Bangladesh to play match by match: Javier Fernandez



While talking to the media men, the Spaniard said, "I don't wanna say anything about our target in the event in advance. Just that we wanna play and advance match after match. Our first match is against Myanmar. At this moment, we are only concerned about that match."



Apart from that the coach would not say about any target.

In the last edition of the games, Bangladesh was able to secure the second round in Football as the boys defeated Qatar in the first round.



This time, the Games will be inaugurated on 23 September in Hangzhou, China. The men's Football will roll four days afterwards.



In the same group, Bangladesh will compete with Myanmar, India and the host China. It is certainly not an easy group for the boys in red and green outfits.



Playing a preparatory match against local club Bashundhara Kings, the National team lost. Not a good sign at all.



To participate in the tournament, Bangladesh national football team left for the Chinese city early at midnight on Saturday.

Before boarding the flight, the head coach came before the media to talk about the preparation for the tournament.



