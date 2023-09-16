Zia finishes 7th position Asian Jr. Chess







FM Tahasin Tajwar Zia finished 7th position with six points from nine games. FM Manon Reja Neer is finished twenty sixth place with 4.5 points and Aiyan Rahman became fifty-eight with one point.



In the junior girls' group, WFM Wadifa Ahmed became twenty sixth with 4.5 points and WCM Ahmed Walijah was 36th with four points.

The ninth or last round games, FM Tahsin Tazwar Zia defeated Dhyey Agarwal of India, FM Manon Reja Neer lost to FM Krishnan Ritvik of India and Aiyan Rahman lost to Shaashvat Gupta of India.



In the junior girl's category, WCM Ahmed Walijah drew with Aahsi Upadhyay of India and Wadifa Ahmed lost to India's H G Pragnya of India. Grebnev Aleksey of Russia won the open category with seven points and FM S Aswath of India was the runner-up with the same points.



G Tejaswini became the champion in the junior girls' category by scoring 7.5 points. �BSS



