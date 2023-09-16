Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 September, 2023, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sex video with minor

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

MADRID, SEPT 15: Spanish police arrested Thursday three unnamed Real Madrid youth academy players for allegedly distributing a sexual video featuring a minor, a police spokesperson said.
Officers detained the players, who are between the ages of 21 and 22, at Real Madrid's training grounds following a complaint filed in Spain's Canary Islands earlier this month by the mother of a 16-year-old girl who appears in the video, a Guardia Civil police spokesman said.
"They were detained on suspicion of distributing a video with sexual content involving a minor," he said.
The players were released after they were questioned and their mobile phones were searched, the spokesman added.
A fourth Real Madrid youth player was being investigated over the incident.
In a statement the club said it was aware that a player from Real Madrid's second team Castilla and three players from Real Madrid C -- the Spanish club's third team -- "have made statements to the Guardia Civil in relation to a complaint about the alleged circulation of a private video via WhatsApp".
"When the club has detailed knowledge of the facts, it will take the appropriate measures," the statement added.
The arrests comes as Spain is embroiled in a debate over sexism sparked by the scandal involving a kiss on the lips by former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales on World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Roy injury gives England's Brook chance to shine in NZ ODI
Woakes hails 'superhuman' Stokes after England star's record run spree
Pakistan ex-cricketer gets 12 years for inciting murder of Dutch MP
Former Australia cricketer MacGill charged with drug supply
Injured Pakistan quicks Haris, Naseem still in WC contention
Sri Lanka stun Pakistan to earn Asia Cup final match against India
Bangladesh to play match by match: Javier Fernandez
Zia finishes 7th position Asian Jr. Chess


Latest News
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
4 'Ansar Al Islam' operatives held in Thakurgaon, Dinajpur
Two held with Yaba pills in Natore
Bangladesh hands over humanitarian aid to disaster-affected Libya
Passage of Cyber Security Act 'unacceptable': DRU
Youth killed in Chuadanga road mishap
90 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Fakhrul demands immediate release of Odhikar's Adilur, Nasiruddin
Child drowns in Bhola pond
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Sept 28
Most Read News
Bangladeshi student killed in Canada road accident
Ayman Sadiq ties knot with Munzereen Shahid
Two Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sri Lanka reach to Final beating Pakistan by 2 wickets
Teenager killed in city bike accident
BAF MODC recruits passing out parade held
AL, BNP to hold political programmes today
CCF demands speedy implementation of mega project in Kalurghat Bridge
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
Defend human rights through democracy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft