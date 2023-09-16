Video
Flying sights

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Eity Mithila

These sun rays falling over my eyes,
Have they come touching you just some time ago?
I felt your smell in these rays,
Did you request them to give me a message?
That you are coming?
 
This cup of tea reminds me
Your being angry if I am late to reach home,
With every sip I am feeling that fear of your anger,
Why should I drink fast now if you are not here!

On the way to home, walking along the road,
But I am so indifferent today...
No eagerness to go home and these boring horns
Of my country that used to made you bore,
Reminds me of you more and more...!

This same endless sky above us both,
The reason why my sight goes there more,
I wish if you were also looking above at the same time,
We could meet there by our flying sights�



