

National confce on maternal, adolescent nutrition



The event, organized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and supported by UNICEF, saw policymakers assemble to discuss and strategize this critical health concern.



Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the conference in the capital's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

He stressed the government's dedication to nutrition, detailing the upcoming 5th health population and nutrition sector program, slated for 2024.



"It is imperative to ensure and enhance nutrition services for our citizens. This program will increase investment in strengthening the health system," he said.



"Additionally, it will allocate adequate funding for scaling up ongoing initiatives on nutrition, fulfilling the nutrition and health-related commitments made by our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at both national and international forums," he added.



Unicef's Global Child Nutrition Report 2021, presented at the conference, showed that Bangladesh is on track to meet the 2025 World Health Assembly target of a 40% decrease in the proportion of stunted children under the age of five.



However, to sustain this progress, it is pertinent to ensure that adolescent girls and mothers have access to adequate nutrition services, the policymakers stressed.



Experts presented evidence that inadequate nutrition can lead to weakened immunity, poor cognitive development of children, and increased risk during pregnancy and childbirth.



Approximately 604,000 children are born with low birth weight annually in Bangladesh due to the lack of proper nutrition, evidence showed.



Nearly 28% of these children fall into an intergenerational cycle of malnutrition and poverty, experts said.



Health Services Division Secretary Dr Md Anwar Hossain Howlader emphasized on the necessity of top-notch maternal and adolescent nutrition services, captivating the audience with his insights.



DGHS Director General Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, the conference's chair, urged all government levels and development partners to actively participate in enhancing the country's nutritional landscape.



Unicef Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett acknowledged the nation's accomplishments but indicated areas requiring further attention, especially in maternal and adolescent nutrition.



"Bangladesh has made remarkable progress towards achieving the global health and nutrition goals. To sustain this progress, it is crucial to address shortfalls in maternal and adolescent nutrition services for those most in need," he said.



"The economic benefits of investing in better nutrition for mothers and young girls have been extensively documented. Making core investments today will add to the productivity and well-being of future generations for decades to come. In contrast, the physical, emotional and intellectual impairment that comes with poor nutrition can mean a lifetime of suffering and a legacy of poverty for the next generation," he added.



As Unicef Bangladesh states, it is working closely with the government and collaborating with private sector stakeholders to implement flagship nutrition programs to improve equitable access to maternal and adolescent nutrition services.



The event also showcased three technical sessions focused on community-based engagement, including the adolescent nutrition program, and the maternal nutrition program.



In a significant collaboration, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan reaffirmed the association's dedication to working mothers, announcing a partnership with NNS and Unicef on the "Mothers at Work" initiative, which has the potential to benefit nearly 9.5 million working mothers.



The conference was not just an event but a beacon, steering discussions on accomplishments, challenges, and future strategies, all aimed at cultivating a healthier Bangladesh.



The government of Bangladesh reaffirmed its commitment to improving maternal and adolescent nutrition at a national conference held on September 12.The event, organized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and supported by UNICEF, saw policymakers assemble to discuss and strategize this critical health concern.Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the conference in the capital's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.He stressed the government's dedication to nutrition, detailing the upcoming 5th health population and nutrition sector program, slated for 2024."It is imperative to ensure and enhance nutrition services for our citizens. This program will increase investment in strengthening the health system," he said."Additionally, it will allocate adequate funding for scaling up ongoing initiatives on nutrition, fulfilling the nutrition and health-related commitments made by our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at both national and international forums," he added.Unicef's Global Child Nutrition Report 2021, presented at the conference, showed that Bangladesh is on track to meet the 2025 World Health Assembly target of a 40% decrease in the proportion of stunted children under the age of five.However, to sustain this progress, it is pertinent to ensure that adolescent girls and mothers have access to adequate nutrition services, the policymakers stressed.Experts presented evidence that inadequate nutrition can lead to weakened immunity, poor cognitive development of children, and increased risk during pregnancy and childbirth.Approximately 604,000 children are born with low birth weight annually in Bangladesh due to the lack of proper nutrition, evidence showed.Nearly 28% of these children fall into an intergenerational cycle of malnutrition and poverty, experts said.Health Services Division Secretary Dr Md Anwar Hossain Howlader emphasized on the necessity of top-notch maternal and adolescent nutrition services, captivating the audience with his insights.DGHS Director General Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, the conference's chair, urged all government levels and development partners to actively participate in enhancing the country's nutritional landscape.Unicef Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett acknowledged the nation's accomplishments but indicated areas requiring further attention, especially in maternal and adolescent nutrition."Bangladesh has made remarkable progress towards achieving the global health and nutrition goals. To sustain this progress, it is crucial to address shortfalls in maternal and adolescent nutrition services for those most in need," he said."The economic benefits of investing in better nutrition for mothers and young girls have been extensively documented. Making core investments today will add to the productivity and well-being of future generations for decades to come. In contrast, the physical, emotional and intellectual impairment that comes with poor nutrition can mean a lifetime of suffering and a legacy of poverty for the next generation," he added.As Unicef Bangladesh states, it is working closely with the government and collaborating with private sector stakeholders to implement flagship nutrition programs to improve equitable access to maternal and adolescent nutrition services.The event also showcased three technical sessions focused on community-based engagement, including the adolescent nutrition program, and the maternal nutrition program.In a significant collaboration, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan reaffirmed the association's dedication to working mothers, announcing a partnership with NNS and Unicef on the "Mothers at Work" initiative, which has the potential to benefit nearly 9.5 million working mothers.The conference was not just an event but a beacon, steering discussions on accomplishments, challenges, and future strategies, all aimed at cultivating a healthier Bangladesh.