

Edelweiss - the perfect ingredient for smoother and younger-looking skin



The flower defies extreme weather conditions, including frost, strong winds, and volatile temperatures. The tiny flower has been used in folk medicine for respiratory issues and stomach pain for centuries. Moreover, in Alpine tradition, giving asmall but mighty flower to a loved one is the ultimate expression of dedication.



There is another side of the beautiful flower. It generates its own antioxidant called LeontopodicAcid. The antioxidant helps the flower to protect itself from all the harsh weather conditions and thrive in the Alps. Nowadays, the flower is used in several skincare products for anti-ageing, anti-inflammation, and protection from UV rays.

The flower can help with anti-ageing due to its high antioxidant content. And antioxidants can combat free radicals that cause health issues like wrinkles, loose skin, and age spots. Free radicals are harmful compounds that destroy essential cells in our body. Moreover, according to a research journal in 'Frontiers in Pharmacology', almost 80 per cent of everyday detriment that our skin goes through is caused by environmental stressors. By 'environmental stressors', we mean gases, dust particles, and pollution. We are exposed to them daily indoors and outdoors, and these stressors can take a severe toll on our complexion and cause our skin to feel dull, dry, and sapped of vibrance. So, protecting our skin from harmful stressors is critical, and antioxidant is the perfect component to do it.



The extract from the Edelweiss flower is a powerful antioxidant that will aid our skin to stay supple, firm, and wrinkle-free. When applied to the skin, the extract also works as a natural sunblock, absorbing the sun's rays before they reach our skin. This way, it protects us against the harmful effects of UV rays, including skin cancer and premature ageing.



On the other hand, Vitamin C is well-known for helping with antiaging; however, edelweiss has more potency than Vitamin C. So, skincare products with the highest amount of edelweiss extract can help our skin for antiaging and protect us from harmful compounds. Out of all the skincare brands, The Body Shop extracts from the Edelweiss have been proven to be more powerful, and the antioxidants found in their range of products are pretty helpful for the skin. The brand has an entire range for Edelweiss. The extract of the antioxidants and several natural ingredients will unlock the five signs of resilient skin: plumper, stronger, fresher, smoother, and bouncier.



