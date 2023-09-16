

Thai & Chinese theme nights @ Radisson Blu Dhaka



The authentic Thai and Chinese dishes served, will take the guests on an extraordinary culinary journey through the vibrant and rich flavours of Thailand and China. Diners can expect an extensive array of flavours, ranging from savory curries to refreshing salads, and exquisite desserts. The menu has been meticulously curated to ensure that every dish encapsulates the true essence of Thai & Chinese culture.



Food lovers will enjoy a live station compromising of Dim Sum with Condiments, Peking duck and Chicken, Work Fry Stations (Chef's Choice). The hot food section includes some delicious items such as Sticky Jasmine Coconut Rice, Thai Green Chicken Curry, Chinese Style Steamed Fish and many more dishes! Additionally, there will be few more international items on display to leave the food connoisseurs with spoilt for choices.

Dessert lovers will be smacking their lips when they have a taste of a variety of scrumptious dessert delights such as Thai Golden Egg, Thai Pudding, Thai Rore Apple Pie along with Mango Panacotta, Mango Coconut Pudding, Banana Chocolate Spring Roll, Mango with Sticky Rice, Coconut Milk Jelly and the list goes on and on.

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden will be bringing some mouth-watering Thai & Chinese cuisine for Dhaka city dwellers and food enthusiasts. This dinner buffet arrangement will be starting from September 14, and continue till October 20 to be held at the signature restaurant Water Garden Brasserie, starting from 1830 hours to 2300 hours, every Thursday & Friday only.