Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 September, 2023, 7:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Thai & Chinese theme nights @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Life & Style Desk

Thai & Chinese theme nights @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Thai & Chinese theme nights @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden will be bringing some mouth-watering Thai & Chinese cuisine for Dhaka city dwellers and food enthusiasts. This dinner buffet arrangement will be starting from September 14, and continue till October 20 to be held at the signature restaurant Water Garden Brasserie, starting from 1830 hours to 2300 hours, every Thursday & Friday only.

The authentic Thai and Chinese dishes served, will take the guests on an extraordinary culinary journey through the vibrant and rich flavours of Thailand and China. Diners can expect an extensive array of flavours, ranging from savory curries to refreshing salads, and exquisite desserts. The menu has been meticulously curated to ensure that every dish encapsulates the true essence of Thai & Chinese culture.

Food lovers will enjoy a live station compromising of Dim Sum with Condiments, Peking duck and Chicken, Work Fry Stations (Chef's Choice). The hot food section includes some delicious items such as Sticky Jasmine Coconut Rice, Thai Green Chicken Curry, Chinese Style Steamed Fish and many more dishes! Additionally, there will be few more international items on display to leave the food connoisseurs with spoilt for choices.

Dessert lovers will be smacking their lips when they have a taste of a variety of scrumptious dessert delights such as Thai Golden Egg, Thai Pudding, Thai Rore Apple Pie along with Mango Panacotta, Mango Coconut Pudding, Banana Chocolate Spring Roll, Mango with Sticky Rice, Coconut Milk Jelly and the list goes on and on.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Edelweiss - the perfect ingredient for smoother and younger-looking skin
Thai & Chinese theme nights @ Radisson Blu Dhaka
Curato brings you the convenience of making gift boxes in your own way
Taler Pitha
Chapri: Bangladeshi Savory Pancake
Monsoon outfit for teen girls
Autumn wardrobe with ‘Poetic allure’
Hariali Kebab


Latest News
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
4 'Ansar Al Islam' operatives held in Thakurgaon, Dinajpur
Two held with Yaba pills in Natore
Bangladesh hands over humanitarian aid to disaster-affected Libya
Passage of Cyber Security Act 'unacceptable': DRU
Youth killed in Chuadanga road mishap
90 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Fakhrul demands immediate release of Odhikar's Adilur, Nasiruddin
Child drowns in Bhola pond
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Sept 28
Most Read News
Bangladeshi student killed in Canada road accident
Ayman Sadiq ties knot with Munzereen Shahid
Two Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sri Lanka reach to Final beating Pakistan by 2 wickets
Teenager killed in city bike accident
BAF MODC recruits passing out parade held
AL, BNP to hold political programmes today
CCF demands speedy implementation of mega project in Kalurghat Bridge
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
Defend human rights through democracy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft