Curato brings you the convenience of making gift boxes in your own way

Saturday, 16 September, 2023, 7:51 AM
Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

LifeStyle online platform Curato has come up with a new concept to double the joy of gift-giving. Curato turns ordinary moments into extraordinary memories with personalized gift boxes. Curato, Bangladesh's innovative and modern gifting platform, blends the art of curated gifts with exquisitely thoughtful lifestyles. This gift will last a long time beyond the event period.

Curato's personalized gift boxes can be made based on various festivals or special days. Curator's gift boxes can be prepared for birthdays, wedding anniversaries, special days, weddings, and corporate events. Even this gift box can be made based on the different preferences of loved ones. For example, if someone likes tea, a collection of different types of tea for him. If you like coffee, or even if someone likes pasta, the gift box can be decorated with pasta and various pasta ingredients.

Curato has collections for all occasions, such as a 'housewarming' collection for parties and 'pink hour' sets. For people who love good coffee, there are two collections called 'Coffee Connoisseur' and 'Coffee Lover's Delight'. For tea lovers, there are two collections: 'Cha and Taa' and 'Tea Time Bliss'. The 'Taste of Italy' and 'Pasta Night' selections offer an opportunity to sample international flavors. You will find different types of chocolates in the 'Chocolate Fondi Fun' collection. For those who want to do something with their hands, there is a 'DIY Popsicle Kit.'

Curetto also offers customized gifts for corporates. It allows you to express your feelings through curated gifts, knowing the preferences of colleagues.



