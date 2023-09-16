Video
Saturday, 16 September, 2023
Taler Pitha

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023

Ingredients:
*    1 cup Taler rosh or Palm pulp
*    � cup grated Coconut
*    � cup all-purpose Flour
*    2 tbsp rice Flour
*    1/3 -� cup Sugar, adjust accordingly
*    1 pinch of Salt

Method:
1.    Remove the thick skin of sugar palm and then separate the kernels of it. Normally, there are 2 or 3 kernels in a palm. Then start grating each kernel with the help of the bigger side of the grater to extract pulp. Dip the kernel in water once or twice in between to extract pulp easily. But don't use too much water or else the pulp will become thin and dilute. In this way, extract the pulp from each kernel. If you feel, there is some impurity in the pulp then strain it once before use.

Note:
If you feel that your palm pulp has become thin then you can boil it in a separate pan for 4-5 minutes to evaporate excess moisture and allow it to come to room temperature before preparing the taler bora batter.

2.    Take a large mixing bowl and add � cup all purpose flour, 2 tablespoons rice flour, 1 pinch of salt, � cup grated coconut and ? -� cup sugar, one by one into it and mix it with a spoon.

3. Add 1 cup sugar palm pulp aka taler rosh into the bowl and mix it thoroughly. Whisk the batter thoroughly in circular motion for at least 4-5 minutes.

4. Cover the bowl and allow it to rest for 20 minutes. After the resting time, whisk the batter once again for half a minute.

5. Put a pan on medium flame and allow it to become completely dry. Add enough oil to deep fry the taler bora.

6. Once the oil is hot, drop a small portion of the batter to check the temperature of the oil. If the batter floats then it's perfect to fry the taler pitha.

7. Pour the batter into small portions with your hand or a spoon into the oil and deep fry them over medium flame till golden brown. Don't overcrowd the pan.

8. Drain the excess oil and transfer them to a tissue-lined plate for a minute to absorb excess oil. Repeat the process and fry bora or fritters with the rest of the batter.



