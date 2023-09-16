|
Chapri: Bangladeshi Savory Pancake
Ingredients:
* 1 cup whole wheat flour
* � cup rice flour
* 1 egg
* � tsp garlic paste
* � tsp cumin powder
* 1 cup cilantro, chopped
* � cup onion, chopped
* 2 green chili, chopped
* 1� cup water
* Salt, according to taste
* Oil, to brush or spray on pan
Method:
1. Whisk together egg, garlic paste, turmeric, cumin powder.
2. Add both flour kinds to the mix. Add water. Batter should be slightly lumpy.
3. Add all other ingredients.
4. Heat a griddle/fry pan on medium high heat and spray/brush oil.
5. Pour about � cup of batter onto the griddle.
6. Once bubble starts forming, flip and cook the other side.
7. Once both sides are cooked, stack on a plate to serve.
NOTES:
Each chapri takes about 2-3 minutes in total depending on the size.
To achieve a lumpy batter, adjust with little more water or flour if necessary.