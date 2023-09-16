

Chapri: Bangladeshi Savory Pancake

* 1 cup whole wheat flour

* � cup rice flour

* 1 egg

* � tsp garlic paste

* � tsp cumin powder

* 1 cup cilantro, chopped

* � cup onion, chopped

* 2 green chili, chopped

* 1� cup water

* Salt, according to taste

* Oil, to brush or spray on pan

Method:

1. Whisk together egg, garlic paste, turmeric, cumin powder.

2. Add both flour kinds to the mix. Add water. Batter should be slightly lumpy.

3. Add all other ingredients.

4. Heat a griddle/fry pan on medium high heat and spray/brush oil.

5. Pour about � cup of batter onto the griddle.

6. Once bubble starts forming, flip and cook the other side.

7. Once both sides are cooked, stack on a plate to serve.



NOTES:

Each chapri takes about 2-3 minutes in total depending on the size.



To achieve a lumpy batter, adjust with little more water or flour if necessary.



