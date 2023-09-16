Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 September, 2023, 7:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Chapri: Bangladeshi Savory Pancake

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Chapri: Bangladeshi Savory Pancake

Chapri: Bangladeshi Savory Pancake

Ingredients:
*    1 cup whole wheat flour
*    � cup rice flour
*    1 egg
*    � tsp garlic paste
*    � tsp turmeric
*    � tsp cumin powder
*    1 cup cilantro, chopped
*    � cup onion, chopped
*    2 green chili, chopped
*    1� cup water
*    Salt, according to taste
*    Oil, to brush or spray on pan

Chapri: Bangladeshi Savory Pancake

Chapri: Bangladeshi Savory Pancake


Method:
1.    Whisk together egg, garlic paste, turmeric, cumin powder.
2.    Add both flour kinds to the mix. Add water. Batter should be slightly lumpy.
3.    Add all other ingredients.
4.    Heat a griddle/fry pan on medium high heat and spray/brush oil.
5.    Pour about � cup of batter onto the griddle.
6.    Once bubble starts forming, flip and cook the other side.
7.    Once both sides are cooked, stack on a plate to serve.

NOTES:
Each chapri takes about 2-3 minutes in total depending on the size.

To achieve a lumpy batter, adjust with little more water or flour if necessary.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Edelweiss - the perfect ingredient for smoother and younger-looking skin
Thai & Chinese theme nights @ Radisson Blu Dhaka
Curato brings you the convenience of making gift boxes in your own way
Taler Pitha
Chapri: Bangladeshi Savory Pancake
Monsoon outfit for teen girls
Autumn wardrobe with ‘Poetic allure’
Hariali Kebab


Latest News
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
4 'Ansar Al Islam' operatives held in Thakurgaon, Dinajpur
Two held with Yaba pills in Natore
Bangladesh hands over humanitarian aid to disaster-affected Libya
Passage of Cyber Security Act 'unacceptable': DRU
Youth killed in Chuadanga road mishap
90 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Fakhrul demands immediate release of Odhikar's Adilur, Nasiruddin
Child drowns in Bhola pond
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Sept 28
Most Read News
Bangladeshi student killed in Canada road accident
Ayman Sadiq ties knot with Munzereen Shahid
Two Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sri Lanka reach to Final beating Pakistan by 2 wickets
Teenager killed in city bike accident
BAF MODC recruits passing out parade held
AL, BNP to hold political programmes today
CCF demands speedy implementation of mega project in Kalurghat Bridge
Tigers end Asia Cup with 2 points beating India by 6 runs
Defend human rights through democracy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft