Saturday, 16 September, 2023, 7:51 AM
Home Life & Style

Monsoon outfit for teen girls

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Life & Style Report

When it comes to monsoon wear for teenage girls, it's important to prioritize clothing that will keep them dry and comfortable in the rainy and humid weather. Here are some essential items and clothing tips for teenage girls during the monsoon season:

Quick-Drying Clothing: Choose clothes made from quick-drying materials like nylon or polyester. These fabrics dry faster than cotton, which can become heavy when wet.

Tops: Opt for light, breathable tops made of synthetic materials that repel water. T-shirts or blouses with fun prints can be a stylish choice.
Bottoms: Consider wearing quick-drying shorts, capris, or synthetic leggings. Avoid long, flowing skirts or dresses that may drag in the mud or water.

Raincoat or Waterproof Jacket: Invest in a good quality raincoat or waterproof jacket with a hood. Look for one that is breathable to prevent sweating.

Umbrella: A compact, portable umbrella is a must-have during the monsoon to shield from sudden downpours.

Waterproof Footwear: Waterproof or rubber rain boots can help keep their feet dry. Avoid leather or canvas shoes during monsoons as they can get easily damaged.

Umbrella-Skirt or Rain Skirt: These are skirts designed to be worn over regular clothing to keep them dry. They are a practical and fashionable choice.

Waterproof Accessories: Keep electronics and valuables dry with waterproof bags or pouches. Also, consider using a waterproof phone case.

Light Layers: Layering is a good idea as the weather can be unpredictable during the monsoon. A light jacket or cardigan can be handy.

Poncho: A disposable or reusable poncho can be a convenient backup in case of heavy rain. They are easy to carry and come in various designs.

Hair Accessories: Hair can get frizzy and messy in the rain. Consider using hairbands, scarves, or caps to keep hair in place.
Umbrella Hat: If your teen prefers hands-free options, an umbrella hat can be a quirky and functional choice.

Avoid White Clothing: White clothing can become see-through when wet, so it's best to avoid it during the rainy season.

Anti-Slip Shoes: Look for rain boots or footwear with good traction to prevent slipping on wet surfaces.

Hygiene Essentials: Carry hand sanitizers and wet wipes to maintain hygiene, as waterlogged streets can be dirty.

Remember that personal style and comfort should always be taken into account when choosing monsoon wear. Encourage your teenage girl to express herself while staying practical and protected during the rainy season.



