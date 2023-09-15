Video
Resolution On BD HR Situation

EU parliament proposal not legally binding: Momen

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said on Thursday that the EU Parliament's proposed resolution on Bangladesh's human rights situation holds no legislative authority.

He made this comment while asked about the EU's assessment of Bangladesh's human rights situation, with specific focus on the case against the human rights organisation Odhikar and EU's Joint resolution over Bangladesh's human rights situation.

"The discussion in the European Parliament regarding this proposal is not legally binding. It is not obligatory," the Foreign Minister said during a media briefing at the Foreign Ministry.

Explaining the issue in detail, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said it is not legislative in nature, we hope common sense will prevail to discuss subjudice issues.

"Yes, we call it an interference in internal matter, we hope the European Parliament would refrain from interfering in Bangladesh's internal matters, particularly those under legal proceedings in our courts," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said.

He said, "The European Parliament comprises over 700 members who have the right to express their views. It is their prerogative. However, it is disappointing that they often issue statements in favour of specific parties. Someone may have urged them to issue such a statement.

"They relish the attention generated by discussions about their actions in the country. If they were overlooked, these statements would not have come," he added. State Minister for Foreign Affairs underscored the mature relationship between Bangladesh and the European Union.  He clarified, "The European Council does not take non-legislative actions into consideration."

Shahriar Alam mentioned, "We will closely monitor today's (Thursday) voting. Voting outcomes can have various implications.

 Sometimes resolutions are adopted and left as they are. In other cases, an official response may be requested. However, this constitutes interference. We trust that rationality will prevail."

The State Minister said, "We will certainly address this as it amounts to propaganda and a conspiracy against Bangladesh. If any such activities are underway, we cannot turn a blind eye and ignore them."

He said out of the six member, those who took part in the debate were against the issue they said this is not the task of the EU.

Shahriar said the new Cyber Security Act (CSA) accommodate all the demands of EU, USA and other right's bodies in the new law. We hope it will satisfy them, he added.




