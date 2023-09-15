Video
Friday, 15 September, 2023
Front Page

11 dead, 2,663 hospitalised with dengue

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Eleven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 778 this year.

During the period, 2,663 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 900 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 9,913 dengue patients, including 4,066 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 157,172 dengue cases, 146,417 recoveries.    �UNB



