Soybean Tk 5, palm Tk 4 less per litre from Sunday: Tipu







On Thursday in the conference room of the Ministry of Commerce, he said this in response to a question from journalists at the end of the review meeting on the production, demand and price situation of daily agricultural products.



The Minister said that bottled soybean oil has been reduced by Tk 5 from Tk 174 to Tk 169 per litre and loose soybean oil has been fixed at Tk 149 from Tk 154. And palm oil has been fixed from Tk 128 to Tk 124. This price will be implemented from Sunday.

He said, "We need more oil and sugar among the imported products. We have to import 99 per cent of sugar. And 90 per cent of oil has to be imported. We sometimes fix the price based on everything including the duty value of sugar. Soybean oil was once Tk 205. It has become Tk 174. And loose oil is sold at Tk 154. Accordingly, the price has decreased by Tk 35. The Commerce Minister said, "We have decided in the context of the discussion that the price of palm and soybean oil will be further reduced. Soybean oil will be reduced by Tk 5 per litre and palm oil by Tk 4.



He also said, "Currently the price of loose sugar is Tk 120 per kg and Tk 135 per kg per packet. It has not yet been reduced.



If you could bring it from India, the price would be lower, but India has stopped export. Besides, the Indian government has fixed the duty above Tk 40. So it is at the same price as before. However, the government is monitoring the market and the moment we see that the price has decreased in the international market, we will reduce the price in the local market."



