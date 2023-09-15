Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 September, 2023, 5:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Soybean Tk 5, palm Tk 4 less per litre from Sunday: Tipu

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the government has decided to reduce the price of soybean oil by Tk 5 per litre and the price of palm oil by Tk 4 per litre.

On Thursday in the conference room of the Ministry of Commerce, he said this in response to a question from journalists at the end of the review meeting on the production, demand and price situation of daily agricultural products.

The Minister said that bottled soybean oil has been reduced by Tk 5 from Tk 174 to Tk 169 per litre and loose soybean oil has been fixed at Tk 149 from Tk 154. And palm oil has been fixed from Tk 128 to Tk 124. This price will be implemented from Sunday.

He said, "We need more oil and sugar among the imported products. We have to import 99 per cent  of sugar. And 90 per cent of oil has to be imported. We sometimes fix the price based on everything including the duty value of sugar. Soybean oil was once Tk 205. It has become Tk 174. And loose oil is sold at Tk 154. Accordingly, the price has decreased by Tk 35. The Commerce Minister said, "We have decided in the context of the discussion that the price of palm and soybean oil will be further reduced. Soybean oil will be reduced by Tk 5 per litre and palm oil by Tk 4.

He also said, "Currently the price of loose sugar is Tk 120 per kg and Tk 135 per kg per packet. It has not yet been reduced.

 If you could bring it from India, the price would be lower, but India has stopped export. Besides, the Indian government has fixed the duty above Tk 40. So it is at the same price as before. However, the government is monitoring the market and the moment we see that the price has decreased in the international market, we will reduce the price in the local market."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


EU parliament proposal not legally binding: Momen
11 dead, 2,663 hospitalised with dengue
Soybean Tk 5, palm Tk 4 less per litre from Sunday: Tipu
Erratum
Raushan hopes next elections will be free, fair
Govt fixes prices of onion, potato, egg
Odhikar Secy, Director jailed for 2 years
Efforts on to bring back Tarique Rahman


Latest News
Snake bite kills two farmers in Dinajpur
Bangladesh on brink of danger losing three early wickets
Kiev expects EU to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain
Journalist’s mother slaughtered in Tangail
BNP’s protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BNP's youth marches in Rangpur, Rajshahi Sept 16, 17 respectively
Bangladesh sent to bat first against India
Four Khulna University students suspended for taking drugs
Unidentified woman found dead in Patiya
President returns home from Singapore Saturday
Most Read News
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Human rights organisation Odhikar's Adilur jailed for two years
Financial inclusion for all to help eradicate poverty
Regent's Shahed gets 6-month bail in graft case
ICT’s role in shifting country towards ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Egg price fixed at Tk 12 each, potato at Tk 35-36 a kg
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
217 shops gutted in Krishi Market fire: DNCC
Indian Army Chief invites Bangladesh Army Chief to attend IPAC conference in India
Why Bangladeshi students opt for higher education abroad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft