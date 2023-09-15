Raushan hopes next elections will be free, fair







"And Jatiya Party will participate in that election, Jatiya Party is taking full preparations to participate in the parliamentary elections," she said in the concluding speech of the 24th session of the Parliament.



The opposition leader said that Jatiya Party has participated in all national elections since its inception.

"It never boycotted elections because they believed in democracy," she added.



Raushan Ershad said that prices of many goods had increased due to the Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.



"But now the price has come down in the world market," she said. She mentioned that middle class people are now joining the lower income class people for TCB's fair price OMS.



She said that it has become very urgent to take steps and expand social safety net programmes for maintaining growth of the country. "Otherwise, pressure on people will increase and instability will be created," she said. The opposition leader said that there is no scope to blame the world market for the economic crisis. "Dollar crisis is going on in the country for a long time. Banking sector has come in the discussions several times for irregularities. Steps should be taken to mitigate dollar crisis," she said. �UNB



