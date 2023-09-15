Govt fixes prices of onion, potato, egg







Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi told reporters after the review meeting on the production, demand and price situation of daily essential agricultural products in the conference room of the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.



He said, "It will be monitored from the consumer rights field."

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, "We had a meeting on Wednesday. There we have decided to fix the prices of three agricultural products. Determining the prices of these three agricultural products - onion, potato and egg. This price has been fixed in consultation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and Livestock. But till now we have not decided the prices of agricultural products. I decided the price of agricultural products for the first time today. Everything has been taken into consideration. Hope we can implement it."



He said that the price of potato should not be more than Tk 35 to Tk 36 after considering everything including keeping it in cold storage. However, if this price is in Dhaka, it may increase a little in Chittagong. This price has been determined at the consumer level taking into consideration the entire country. And the price of potato at the cold storage gate will be Tk 26 to Tk 27 per kg. We are legally empowered to set these prices. The Agricultural Marketing Act 2018 provides this power."



Meanwhile, taking all factors into consideration, the reasonable maximum price of local onion in the retail market should be Tk 64 to Tk 65 per kg. However, there is a difference of Tk 1 depending on the distance. This is what the Ministry of Agriculture has told us after considering everything."



The Minister said, "I have fixed the retail price of egg at Tk 12. We have set this price as the production cost of egg is Tk 10.5. Each piece of egg will be sold at Tk 12 from now. This price has been informed to us by the Ministry of Livestock. We took information about the prices in neighboring countries and decided to import eggs." To implement this decision, starting from the Directorate of Consumer Affairs, District Administrators (DCs) will monitor the market. Monitoring will continue in big cities including districts and upazilas. After Thursday's announcement, all efforts will be made to control market prices.



Besides, strict instructions will be given to the Deputy Commissioners of all districts and the divisional and district level officials of the concerned ministries to strictly monitor the selling of such essential items at the fixed prices. "Mobile courts will be conducted all over the country and punishment will be meted out according to the law if there is any deviation," he added.



Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Secretary of Agriculture Wahida Akhter, and other officials were present, among others.



