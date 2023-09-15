Odhikar Secy, Director jailed for 2 years







The two are: Odhikar Secretary Adilur Rahman Khan and Director ASM Nasiruddin Elan.



Judge AM Julfiker Hayet of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal pronounced the judgement in a jam-packed court room in presence of the duo.

in jail.



Earlier, on August 24, the Tribunal had fixed Thursday for pronouncing the verdict on completion of arguments from both the prosecution and the defence. After the judgement, Adilur and Elan were sent to jail.



Country's leading Human right activist Adilur while was entering in prison van, he told the journalists, "I did not get justice, I shall go high court against the judgement".



In a reaction Public Prosecutor Md Nazrul Islam Shamim told The Daily Observer that they were not satisfied with the judgement. They would challenge the judgement with the High Court after receiving the certified copy of the verdict, he said.



Representatives from the foreign missions, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and noted academicians and rights activists, including CR Abrar, and Mohammad Nur Khan, were present at the courtroom during the hearing.



The case was filed allegedly for distorting the total count of dead bodies of Hefazat men in the police crackdown on a Hefazat-e Islam rally in the capital's Motijheel in 2013.



On June 10 in 2013, Detective Branch (DB) of police filed a general diary with the Gulshan Police Station in this connection, which was later converted into a case.



Detectives arrested Adilur at Gulshan on August 10, 2013 shortly after filing the GD complaining that the rights body on its website ran a false report titled "Assembly of Hefajat-e Islam Bangladesh and Human Rights Violation".



The report tarnished the image of the country, its government and the law enforcement agencies, read the GD. Odhikar's report claimed that 61 people died in the wee hours of May 6 when the law enforcers flushed several thousand Hefajat activists out of the Shapla Chattar in the capital's Motijheel. The government, however, put the number of deaths at 13.



Briefing the press at the media centre of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on August 10, 2013, Monirul Islam, the then joint commissioner of DMP, said no lethal weapons were used to drive the Hefajat men out of the Shapla Chattar.



Law enforcers only used tear gas shells, sound grenades and water cannons to disperse the Hefajat men, he added.



Referring to the violent incidents at Paltan and Motijheel areas between May 5 morning and early hours of May 6, he said a total of 13 people, including police officials, transport workers and pedestrians, died in those incidents.



On the pictures used in the Odhikar report, Monirul said though the report was based on the incidents of that night, some pictures were of those who had died earlier in the day (May 5), and some were of people who are still alive.



After probing the case, the DB on September 4 the same year submitted charge sheet against Adilur and Elan.



Detectives on August 11 in 2013 raided the Odhikar's Gulshan office and seized three laptops and two desktop computers, which were used to prepare the fake list of 61 dead victims.



The tribunal recorded statements of 22 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case. The tribunal framed charges against the duo on January 8 of 2014.



On that year on July 10 the information ministry sent a letter to Odhikar to submit 61 peoples" names and addresses. But Odhikar did not submit details of the victims rather they advised the government to form a probe committee led by High Court's judge and they hand over list of 61 victims to the probe committee.



