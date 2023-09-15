Video
Efforts on to bring back Tarique Rahman

Steps underway to ensure security during Durga Puja: Home Boss

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Thursday that the government has been working to bring back Tarique Rahman, Acting Chairman of BNP, now in London, under Extradition Treaty to be signed between Bangladesh and the UK.

"The Foreign Ministry is working to sign the Extradition Treaty between the two countries. Once the treaty is signed, the issue of bringing Tarique back would come to the fore. But, the matter is still under discussion," Kamal said at a media briefing at the Home Ministry conference at the Secretariat.

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister chaired a law and order committee meeting on taking the preparation of law enforcement agencies during Durja Puja, the biggest religious festival of country's Hindu community.

Regarding the legal steps and punishment against Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Harunur Rashid over his involvement in beating three Chhatra League leaders, Kamal said, "Some steps have already been taken.

 Now, investigations are going on. Departmental cases would be lodged  once the probe report is received. Legal steps would be taken, if the victims file cases."

In response to query about transferring the National ID Services to the Home Ministry from the Election Commission, he said, "It would take some more time. The Bill has just been passed by Parliament.  Necessary work on the matter is going."

"Until the NID service is transferred to the Home Ministry, the Election Commission will continue  to issue NIDs and do the corrections,"  he said.

He said that the Home Ministry will issue NIDs, once the task is transferred to it. It cannot be said now that whether it would be possible for the Home Ministry to start issuing NIDs this year."

Regarding Durga Puja preparations,  Kamal said that this year, Durga Puja would be held at 32,407 temples and mandaps across the country from October 21 to 24. The number of mandaps could be more like the previous years.

"We requested the Hindu community leaders to keep the number of puja mandaps within the limit as in the past, so that security could be ensured."

"They assured us that the number of puja mandaps  would not be increased," he said.

In 2022,  Durga Puja was held at 32,168 mandaps, an increase by 239, he said.

This year Durga Puja would be held at 32,407 mandaps, he said.

He said that some 2,00,000 Ansar Bahini personnel  would be deployed at the puja mandaps along with other law enforcement agency members. The mandap organisers will also deploy additional volunteers for security, he said.



