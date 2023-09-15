Video
Home Front Page

Stay alert against conspiracy over voting rights: PM

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the people to stay awake so that none can play games with their voting rights and hamper the democratic trend of the country.

"If the people vote for us, we will come again here (to power) otherwise we will go to the other side (the opposition side). No problem. We're leaving it to the people to decide. It is up to the people," she said.

The premier was delivering her valedictory speech before the propagation of the 24th session of the parliament.

Hasina, also the leader of the House, said her government has been taking the country forward amid the global economic recession and inflation.

"The people of Bangladesh won't bow down to any conspiracy," she said.

She said the final session of the current parliament will be held in October next before the next general election. "I want the country's progress to continue. It is my call to the people of the country," she said.

The PM criticised the foreign countries that are now vocal on the election issue of Bangladesh, questioning them where their spirit was during the previous faulty elections in Bangladesh, including presidential election in 1977, parliamentary elections in 1979, 1981, 1986 and on 15th February 1996.

She said all the elections held during the Awami League's regimes, -- by-polls and local body election-- were transparent and peaceful ones. "When was more peaceful election held in Bangladesh?"

"When we are holding election in fair manner, questions are raised about the election. What is its meaning? Why questions are raised about the election when Bangladesh is marching toward in terms of economic progress?" she said.    �UNB



