

Massive fire burnt Mohammadpur Krishi Market to ashes



According to the authorities, the devastating fire was doused after over six hours of frantic efforts by the members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, Bangladesh Police, Dhaka WASA, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, and BGB. Forces of other authorities have assisted the fire service men in dousing the fire with their own mechanism and equipment and supplying water.



After the incident, Mayor Atiqul Islam and Chief Executive Officer (CEC) of DNCC Selim Reza, senior leaders of ruling Awami League, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, also Deputy Opposition leader, ministers and high officials of the government have visited the fire spot and talked to the victim traders.

They have given assurance of various assistances, so that the affected traders can stand back again.



According to the Dhaka district administration, a five-member probe committee was formed to look into the fire incident. The probe body was given five working days to submit its report including the list of the traders affected by the fire.



According to the witnesses, two-thirds of the market was burnt down in the fire incident. A total of 17 Fire Service units and 137 firemen worked to douse the blaze.



According to the primary investigation of the fire service, the fire originated from a short circuit.



The traders of the market claimed that more than 500 shops were gutted by the devastating fire.



They claimed at first the fire originated from Haque Bakery and it spreads soon to the adjacent shops. As the market was closed from outside in the early hours, the firemen failed to enter inside.



"The fire might have originated from electric short circuit. There was no fire safety at the Krishi Market," said Fire Service Director Md Tajul Islam, adding, "We were facing difficulties to douse the fire as there were shops on footpath and road and huge gathering of people."



Tajul Islam said it took time to bring the fire under full control.



According to the traders, Thursday was the weekly holiday for the market and all traders went to their respective homes closing their shops at night.



With the firefighters' help, many traders were seen trying to get goods out of their shops during the fire. Smoke was billowing from the site, making it difficult for the firemen to work.



Members of Bangladesh Army also joined to help the Fire Service men as five hours have passed since the fire broke out. Not only Army, Bangladesh Navy and Air Force members are assisting the fire service men. Rapid Action Battalion, police, NSI and BGB forces were deployed.



According to the traders, most of the jewellery and clothes shops were damaged, while vegetable, fish and meat shops were totally burnt in the massive fire.



Several hundred of traders at Dhaka's Mohammadpur Krishi Market are lamenting losing goods worth several crores of taka in the massive fire.



Saiful Islam Sharif, a trader of the market said, "I have two shops in the market. Of those, one is rented while the other is my own. I reached the spot early this morning but I couldn't do anything. My shops have just turned into ashes. There were clothes worth Tk one crore in my shop."



Sharif also said he left Tk 6 lakh in the cash box of the shop, and that too is now gone.



The massive fire broke out at the market around 3:43am and spread soon, said Anwarul Islam, Warehouse Inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters (Media Cell).



He informed that 17 firefighting units worked to fully douse the blaze. It was brought under control around 9:25am. Smoke is still billowing from the site, making it difficult for the firemen to work.



However, no casualties were reported at the time of filing this report.



He said, "We had allocated space for 317 shops in the market but among these, 217 were damaged by the fire. We have prepared a list of affected shop owners and we will assist them."



Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman said a list of affected traders at the market will be prepared and assistance will be provided following the list from the government.



A committee will be formed to look into the fire incident, he said.



